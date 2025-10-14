  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Brady Tkachuk
  • Brady Tkachuk injury update: Senators face major blow as captain sidelined for “significant amount of time” after dangerous cross-check

Brady Tkachuk injury update: Senators face major blow as captain sidelined for “significant amount of time” after dangerous cross-check

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 14, 2025 17:11 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn
Senators captain out for significant amount of time per reports (Source: Imagn)

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is expected to miss a few weeks after a wrist injury. The injury happened on Monday against the Nashville Predators from a cross-check by Roman Josi. Tkachuk did not play the final 9:04 of the third period in the 4-1 loss.

Ad

Reporter Bruce Garrioch said Tkachuk could be out at least four weeks:

"Tkachuk is out for a "significant amount of time" At least four weeks,"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reporter Claire Hanna said Tkachuk and coach Travis Green are discussing potential surgery.

"Travis Green says the #Sens and Tkachuk are discussing whether surgery is needed."

After the game, Tkachuk was seen with an ice pack on his wrist. Before leaving, he played 13:53 and recorded two shots and six hits. His early-season absence will be a major loss for Ottawa’s offense and its playoff hopes.

Defenseman Thomas Chabot spoke about Tkachuk’s importance to the team.

Ad
"Brady is a big piece of our team," Chabot said to the Ottawa Citizen.

Chabot added that the Senators need every player to compete for wins.

"You don’t want to see anybody get hurt. We need everybody if we’re going to achieve what we want here. We’re going to need every guy,"

The Senators will visit the Buffalo Sabers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. With Tkachuk out, veterans David Perron and Claude Giroux will take on more offensive responsibilities. Ottawa will have to rely on its depth for the team to manage the injury without rushing Tkachuk back.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications