Brady Tkachuk injury update: Senators face major blow as captain sidelined for “significant amount of time” after dangerous cross-check

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is expected to miss a few weeks after a wrist injury. The injury happened on Monday against the Nashville Predators from a cross-check by Roman Josi. Tkachuk did not play the final 9:04 of the third period in the 4-1 loss.Reporter Bruce Garrioch said Tkachuk could be out at least four weeks:&quot;Tkachuk is out for a &quot;significant amount of time&quot; At least four weeks,&quot;Reporter Claire Hanna said Tkachuk and coach Travis Green are discussing potential surgery.&quot;Travis Green says the #Sens and Tkachuk are discussing whether surgery is needed.&quot;After the game, Tkachuk was seen with an ice pack on his wrist. Before leaving, he played 13:53 and recorded two shots and six hits. His early-season absence will be a major loss for Ottawa’s offense and its playoff hopes.Defenseman Thomas Chabot spoke about Tkachuk’s importance to the team.&quot;Brady is a big piece of our team,&quot; Chabot said to the Ottawa Citizen.Chabot added that the Senators need every player to compete for wins.&quot;You don’t want to see anybody get hurt. We need everybody if we’re going to achieve what we want here. We’re going to need every guy,&quot;The Senators will visit the Buffalo Sabers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. With Tkachuk out, veterans David Perron and Claude Giroux will take on more offensive responsibilities. Ottawa will have to rely on its depth for the team to manage the injury without rushing Tkachuk back.