Brady Tkachuk Injury: What happened to Ottawa Senators captain?

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was unable to complete Friday's 5-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Jacques Martin provided no update on Tkachuk's condition post-game.
Tkachuk sustained the injury following a collision with Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien near center ice during the third period, after registering two shots in 18:46 of ice time.
Tkachuk stayed in the game a bit after getting hit, but then began to look uncomfortable. He eventually exited the game. His absence was felt in the final part of the contest, especially when the Senators tried to force overtime by pulling the goaltender.
Being without Tkachuk is a big deal for the Senators. He is their top scorer with 26 goals and is third in points with 50 this season.
The Senators play the Philadelphia Flyers next on Saturday. It's not yet known if Brady Tkachuk will be able to play in that game.