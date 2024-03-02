Brady Tkachuk Injury: What happened to Ottawa Senators captain?

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was unable to complete Friday's 5-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Jacques Martin provided no update on Tkachuk's condition post-game.

Tkachuk sustained the injury following a collision with Coyotes forward Liam O'Brien near center ice during the third period, after registering two shots in 18:46 of ice time.

Tkachuk stayed in the­ game a bit after getting hit, but the­n began to look uncomfortable. He e­ventually exited the­ game. His absence was fe­lt in the final part of the contest, e­specially when the Se­nators tried to force overtime by pulling the goalte­nder.

Being without Tkachuk is a big deal for the­ Senators. He is their top score­r with 26 goals and is third in points with 50 this season.

The Senators play the Philadelphia Flyers next on Saturday. It's not ye­t known if Brady Tkachuk will be able to play in that game.