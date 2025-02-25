Brady Tkachuk makes his emotions known about playing with 'great leaders' Auston Matthews & $80,000,000 star at 4 Nations

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk shared his experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off on "Spittin’ Chiclets." He was part of Team USA's roster alongside his brother Matthew Tkachuk and other star players from the NHL, hailing from the United States.

Ad

In Episode 547, Brady talked about playing with Auston Matthews and Vegas Golden Knights' $80,000,000 million center Jack Eichel for the first time.

"No, I missed him by a couple of years (about playing with Eichel in Boston University),” Tkachuk said. “But yeah, no, that was my first time playing with a lot of guys. And just, we were joking, Matt (Matthew Tkachuk) and I..."

Ad

Trending

Tkachuk played a few shifts with Matthews in the final and was impressed.

"Honestly, I think we are fired up to be playing with Eichs. And then in the finals, played a couple of shifts with Auston, and just two, like, top five players in this league." Tkachuk said.

"Just seeing them up close and personal, I was like, 'You guys are way better than I've even —like, when I play against you. I think you guys are unbelievable, but playing with you guys, you guys are the best in the world...' They're such great leaders"

Ad

Ad

Brady Tkachuk played four games in the tournament, scoring three goals. He had two goals against Finland in a 6-1 win. He scored again in the final, a 3-2 overtime loss to Canada. He finished with a +3 rating and took 15 shots.

Tkachuk is dealing with a lower-body injury. He practiced briefly on Tuesday but left as a precaution. He hopes to return against Winnipeg on Wednesday after missing a game against Montreal. If he, Josh Norris and Shane Pinto remain out, the Senators may call up players from AHL Belleville.

Ad

More details about Brady Tkachuk's injury and earlier statement from USA coach

Brady Tkachuk injured his lower body against Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He crashed into goalie Samuel Ersson early in the first period. He returned briefly but left again and then he was ruled out before the second period.

U.S. coach Mike Sullivan talked about Brady's injury on Feb. 17 and said,

Ad

“We held him out more for precautionary reasons at that point. I haven't got an update to this point after the game yet, so we'll see how he responds, but I don't anticipate it being an issue.” Sullivan said, per NHL.com.

Despite his injury, Brady Tkachuk enjoyed playing with top players like Matthews and Eichel. The experience gave him a new level of respect for their skills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles