Brady Tkachuk makes his feelings known about 4 Nations Team USA captain Auston Matthews

Brady Tkachuk has known Auston Matthews since his teenage years, but the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off gave him a better understanding of what makes Matthews a strong leader. The Ottawa Senators captain played all four games for Team USA as Matthews wore the “C” for the tournament.

Ad

He said the experience taught him a lot about how Matthews handles his role.

“I’ve known Auston since I was 14 or 15, and he’s always been so good,” Tkachuk said on "Leafs Morning Take". (5:56) “He’s just so funny and such a great guy to be around. It was pretty awesome for me to be able to learn from him as a captain ... one of the best players in the NHL.”

Ad

Trending

Brady Tkachuk also noted how professional Matthews was and how he stayed calm in every situation. He mentioned that Matthews led by example with his work ethic and that many of the things he does on the ice go unnoticed.

"And I was just super impressed with how dialed in he was and so professional and how even keel he was that it almost felt like nothing bothers him, and he’s just going to go out there, lead by example with his work ethic. And I think a lot of the things that he does goes under the radar. And he’s now, of course, such an important piece of our team. But I was just very lucky to be able to learn from him as well," Tkachuk added.

Ad

Ad

Auston Matthews’ showing in the tournament showed why he was trusted as captain. In the round robin, he had one assist in the 6-1 win over Finland, went without a point in the 3-1 win over Canada, and missed the loss to Sweden. Later in the final against Canada, he set up both of Team USA’s goals, but the team lost 3-2 in overtime.

The tournament took place during Matthews’ first season as captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He missed 15 games because of two injuries and finished with 33 goals and 78 points in 67 games last season, a drop from his 69 goals the year before.

Ad

Auston Matthews shares excitement for Hockey Night in Brampton Charity game

On August 9, Auston Matthews spoke about joining this year’s Hockey Night in the Brampton charity game. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain said he was “honoured and excited” to take part, calling it “... special to give back to the community through the game that has given us so much.”

Ad

He added:

“Seeing guys like Mitch, John and Max take part in the past made it clear how important this cause is.”

Matthews also said that he is looking forward to getting on the ice and being part of a great night for the fans. The game will raise funds for a new hospital in Brampton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama