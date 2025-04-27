Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators picked up their first win of the series on Saturday night, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime in Game 4 to trim their series deficit to 3-1.

After the emotional victory, captain Tkachuk shared his thoughts on the Senators' mindset. Tkachuk emphasized the importance of enjoying some away time from hockey before Game 5:

"I think what's going to be important is we're not playing for a couple days. It doesn't have to kill yourself thinking about that game. For me, I'm just going to enjoy some family time, get my mind off hockey for a bit, and just enjoy being with my family.

“I think that's important — not get too stressed out, not overthink anything. When the time comes, we'll all be ready." (2:42 onwards)

The Senators got goals from Jake Sanderson, Tim Stutzle, Shane Pinto and David Perron on Saturday. Stutzle put Ottawa first with a power-play goal on a one-timer before Pinto made it 2-0 with a thrilling short-handed breakaway goal for the Senators.

The Leafs backed with goals from John Tavares and Matthew Knies to tie it at 2-2. Perron put Ottawa back in front, 3-2, early in the third period, but Toronto's Oliver Ekman-Larsson evened the score at 3-3 to force overtime before Sanderson won it for the Sens at 17:42.

Linus Ullmark backstopped 32 shots in the win, while Anthony Stolarz turned aside 17 shots in the loss.

Brady Tkachuk on Senators facing the "hardest" Game 5

The Ottawa Senators find themselves in a do-or-die situation as the series shifts to Toronto on Monday for Game 5. With their season on the line, Brady Tkachuk emphasized the need to take it one step at a time.

"Just focus on the next game. Can't think too long-term. It's going to be the biggest, hardest game that we're ever going to play in — Game Five in their building," Brady Tkachuk said.

"They're going to be desperate and want to win at home. Can't overlook that. Just focus on winning your shift, winning your matchup and go from there."

Tkachuk stressed that no matter how mentally, physically or emotionally tired they are, the Senators will do whatever it takes to win.

