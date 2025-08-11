Brady Tkachuk makes his feelings known on being NHL 26 Deluxe Edition cover stars alongside brother Matthew & father Keith

Brady Tkachuk will appear on the NHL 26 Deluxe Edition cover with his brother Matthew and father Keith. Matthew is the featured athlete on both NHL 26 editions after winning his second Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in June.

Ad

Keith appears in a St. Louis Blues jersey, one of his former teams, and Brady appears in his Ottawa Senators jersey. The Senators' captain called it an honor in an interview with NHL.com's Christopher Detwiler.

"Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad," Brady told Detwiler. "Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It's an honor to be featured on the cover (of NHL 26). Having him (dad Keith) standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better."

Ad

Trending

In June, Brady joined Keith on the ice as Matthew celebrated his second straight Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. Brady avoided touching the Cup, following NHL superstition. Meanwhile, Keith, who played 18 NHL seasons, never won the Cup.

Brady had a strong 2024-25 season with Ottawa. He scored 29 goals and 26 assists in the regular season. In the playoffs, he added four goals and three assists in six games. Despite his efforts, the Senators lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

Ad

Brady’s leadership, Matthew’s Cup wins and Keith’s legacy make the cover a unique family moment. The game will be released on September 12.

Keith Tkachuk's comments on being on NHL 26 cover

Keith Tkachuk is happy to share the NHL 26 Deluxe Edition cover with his sons, Matthew and Brady. He said he always told them to play hard, be smart and keep their personality.

Ad

"I always told the boys (Matthew and Brady) to play hard, be smart, and never lose their personality out there," Keith said, via NHL.com. "I’m proud to be sharing the cover (of Chel) with them."

Keith was also proud when his son Matthew won his first Stanley Cup with Florida in 2024. Keith was present in the arena, watching from the stands. He said he cried when the game ended.

Ad

"Who wouldn’t? That’s my son down there," Keith said in June 2024. "He just won the Stanley Cup.”

Matthew said the win was for his family. He was glad the Tkachuk name would be on the Cup.

"This is for my family," Matthew said, via NHL.com. "Finally, the Tkachuk name will be on the Cup. This is for them."

It was an important moment as the Stanley Cup finally came to their family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama