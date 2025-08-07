Brady Tkachuk's dad Keith sets the record straight regarding trade rumors surrounding Senators star

Keith Tkachuk was blunt when addressing the trade rumors surrounding his son Brady Tkachuk's future with the Ottawa Senators. In an interview with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Keith responded to the Senators owner's remarks about alleged "soft tampering" involving Brady.

Ad

"I wouldn't believe everything you hear," Keith said. "I think after what happened with Matthew in Calgary, everyone just assumes that's going to happen with Brady [in Ottawa]."

Keith’s remarks are about Matthew Tkachuk's high-profile trade from the Calgary Flames to the Panthers in July 2022, when Matthew opted out. However, Keith was adamant that the situation with his younger son would play out differently.

Ad

Trending

"But Brady loves it there. Brady has really cemented himself in the community," Keith added. "They're a team on the rise, got great bunch of young players. They're core players. Fans and the city itself treat him so well. He wants to be a big part of that moving forward. I don't think he's going anywhere."

Ad

The comments come after speculation over Brady’s future with the Senators. Rumors intensified after Larry Brooks of the New York Post named him as a top trade target for the Rangers.

That report stirred up controversy within the Senators organization. Team owner Michael Andlauer had already voiced concerns about what he considered soft tampering from other clubs. Now, Keith Tkachuk’s strong words should put the trade talk to rest and reinforce Brady’s commitment to Ottawa.

Ad

Keith reflects on Matthew and Brady Tkachuk's love of video games

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are the cover stars for EA Sports NHL 26, and they’re joined by their father, Keith, on the Deluxe Edition cover. Keith shared that while both sons played video games when they could, Brady was the more avid gamer growing up. He also recalled catching Matthew gaming late at night during his time in Calgary.

Ad

"I remember getting up to go to the bathroom at 2 in the morning and seeing his door closed with the lights flashing underneath it," Keith said.

The next day, Matthew admitted he’d been up late playing video games. Keith laughed and told him:

“You gotta get some rest, kid.”

Keith also recalled how Brady would often hop on video games with his friends after putting his son to sleep.

Ad

"They're both still kids, in my mind," Keith said.

Keith also finds it incredible that they’ve reached a point in their careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama