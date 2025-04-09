Brady Tkachuk's sister Taryn drops 'buzzing' reaction as Ottawa Senators secure playoff berth after 7 years

The Senators nation is abuzz after the team clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday after Detroit lost to Montreal. Ottawa claimed the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 90 points through 78 games, three points ahead of the Canadiens.
This is the first time the Senators have been to the playoffs since the 2016-17 season, when they fell to the Penguins in seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
On Wednesday, Brady Tkachuk’s younger sister, Taryn, shared a graphic on her Instagram story from the NHL and the Senators. It celebrated the team punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time in seven years.
“Sens nation about to be buzzing,” Taryn penned with a saluting face emoji.
The Senators have recently been without their captain. On Tuesday, Tkachuk missed his fifth straight game due to an upper-body injury, and Ottawa lost to Columbus 5-2. The last time he played was on March 30 against the Penguins.
The Senators' general manager, Steve Staios, hopes Tkachuk will return to the ice soon. On Wednesday, according to TSN, Staios met with the media and:
“He believes Tkachuk would be in the lineup if the playoffs started tomorrow.”
Staios also said:
“Now that we’ve clinched a playoff spot, every team goes through these discussions. Do you rest players?” Staios said. “We haven’t figured that part out yet.”
Tkachuk paces the Senators with 29 goals through 71 games this season, and his 72 points are third.
Senators' captain makes an impact off the ice with foundation
In March 2023, Brady Tkachuk and his fianceé, Emma, partnered with BGC Ottawa (formerly the Ottawa Boys & Girls Club) to create Tkachuk’s Captains.
The program aims to provide a positive space and environment for Ottawa's youth. It focuses on physical activity and offers opportunities to build friendships and confidence.
In November, the NHL Public Relations posted about ‘Tkachuk's Captains’ on Instagram.
The club has 4,500 annual members and introduced the clothing line T7. It also sells a bison burger created by Brady Tkachuk himself, named the 'Brady Burger.'
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama