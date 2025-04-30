Brady Tkachuk sets extremely clear expectations from Sens Army in Game 6 at CTC

Brady Tkachuk spoke to the reporters after the Ottawa Senators’ 4-0 win in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tkachuk was effective with his two-way play, scoring one goal and two assists with a plus-3 rating.

Ad

In the post-game interview, Tkachuk praised the fans and said he expects pure insanity at home in Game 6.

"I expect pure insanity," Tkachuk said. "They know how important they are, how much juice they give us, and we just want to represent them well. When they're buzzing like that, it’s hard to describe how it feels for me and for this whole group. The amount of energy we get from them is huge." [9:47]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Brady Tkachuk scored into an empty net late in the third period. He now has a four-game scoring streak in the playoffs. In those four games, he has three goals and three assists. Tkachuk also has 20 shots through five games in the series.

Linus Ullmark made spectacular saves for his first career playoff shutout. He gave up only three goals in the last two games, having allowed 12 in the first three.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Ullmark talked about his responsibilities and his aim.

“It doesn’t really matter in a playoff series how you’re doing, you can lose 1-0, you can lose 6-2, it’s still a loss,” Ullmark said via NHL.com. "My job is to stop the pucks and every night it’s all about battling it out with other goalie on the other team, try to make more saves than the other guy and come out victorious.

Ad

"Sometimes I’d say it comes down to lady luck when it comes down to certain different areas of the game, but you have to earn it.”

Brady Tkachuk talked about fulfilling his promise

Brady Tkachuk had promised the Ottawa fans at Canadian Tire Centre that he would return for Game 6 after winning the elimination game in Game 5. When asked about living up to his words, Tkachuk mentioned effort from the entire team.

Ad

He gave a special mention to Linus Ullmark, their best player after a 29-save shutout.

"It took everybody," Tkachuk said. "Our best player tonight was Linus. He made some huge saves for us. I think it took everybody on the bench, everybody in our room. Everybody wanted to win. Our will to win was high, and I think it paid off. It's all about now resetting and getting refocused come Thursday."

Ad

The Maple Leafs still lead the series 3-2, but the Senators have won two straight games to avoid elimination. The crowd helped them in Games 3 and 4 at home, and Brady Tkachuk expects the same support in the next game.

The Senators aim to stay alive and force a Game 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama