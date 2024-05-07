Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo experienced an unforgettable 24 hours. Carlo welcomed the birth of his second child Crew on Monday before traveling to join his team and scoring a goal in their 5-1 playoff win over the Florida Panthers later that night.

With his wife Mayson and newborn son doing well after the delivery, Carlo hurried to Florida to rejoin the Bruins for Game 1 of their second-round series against the Panthers.

Still processing the emotions of becoming a father again, Carlo arrived later than his teammates but was determined to get into the lineup.

"It's definitely 24 hours that I won't forget," Carlo reflected after the game.

Despite the whirlwind travel and minimal preparation, the defenseman was able to stay focused and contribute on the scoresheet. Carlo scored a pivotal second-period goal to extend the Bruins' lead to 3-1.

"So thankful, so proud of my wife...it was incredible, the support that [the Bruins] gave me and enabled me to get down here as fast as possible. Definitely wanted to play and I’m very happy I did. A great 24 hours and a lot of fun," Brandon Carlo said.

When asked if he'll give the special puck from his goal to his newborn son someday, Carlo admitted he hadn't thought of that yet. However, he noted that his teammate, David Pastrnak, may have retrieved the puck for him, recognizing the special moment:

“That would be pretty special to have (goal scoring puck) for sure. I don't score very often. So very cool experience for me. And you know, there was a part played there by God. So very thankful."

Brandon Carlo’s goal against the Florida Panthers

Detailing the goal itself, Brandon Carlo credited his teammates for setting him up on the play.

"I saw the play transpiring. Freddie did a fantastic job winning the foot rise, Ceci got the puck and I saw lot of open ice in the middle, so just trying to fill the pocket. And he got eyes up on me, caught it and shot it.” Brandon Carlo said.

“We worked on that kind of play a lot in the practice as defensemen and coming through the middle of zone like that and I was able to see the puck kind of in the top right and thankful to put it in the right spot.”

Brandon Carlo was proud to contribute the offense when the team needed it most:

"It was a good goal moving forward for the momentum of the game for sure and from there I feel like our team did a good job continuing to push."

The Bruins next face the Panthers on Wednesday at Florida.