Brandon Hagel injury: Lightning HC gives latest on winger's Game 5 availability after controversial Aaron Ekblad hit

Just one game after returning from a suspension, Brandon Hagel finds himself back out of the lineup, this time because of injury.

The Lightning star has officially been ruled out of Wednesday night's do-or-die Game 5 against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury suffered in Game 4.

Hagel was on the receiving end of yet another controversial hit during the Battle of Florida. Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad delivered a forearm check to the head of Hagel, who then fell back and landed hard on the ice. He left the game and did not return, leading to obvious concern about his health and status moving forward.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper confirmed the expected news that Hagel will be out for Game 5 during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon. Team reporter Gabby Shirley shared the update he provided on X (formerly Twitter).

"He is not playing tomorrow so there it is and you know why," Cooper said.

Brandon Hagel is in the first season of an eight-year, $52,000,000 contract extension signed with the Bolts in 2023. The 26-year-old had a massive 2024-25 regular season, racking up a career-high 90 points (35 goals, 55 assists) in 82 games played. His absence leaves a huge hole in a Lightning forward group already without winger Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Aaron Ekblad is set to have a hearing for his hit on Brandon Hagel

To nobody's surprise, it was announced on Tuesday that Aaron Ekblad will have a hearing for elbowing Brandon Hagel in Game 4.

The NHL Department of Player Safety shared the news on X.

We should receive news on Ekblad's punishment sometime on Tuesday night, as the Lightning and Panthers are set to face off again on Wednesday. Hagel, having already been ruled out for Game 5, could impact a decision on the length of suspension.

Aaron Ekblad just recently returned from a 20-game suspension that ended his regular season and bled into the start of the playoffs. He was punished for what he said to be unknowingly taking a banned substance while recovering from an injury.

Both Hagel and Ekblad could be sidelined when the Lightning's season is on the line at home on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round series with the Panthers. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Amalie Arena.

