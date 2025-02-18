Brandon Hagel makes feelings known on opening fight against Matthew Tkachuk during USA vs Canada 4 Nations clash

Brandon Hagel opened the floodgates for chaos on Saturday night by dropping the gloves with Matthew Tkachuk just two seconds into the game. It led to two more fights within the next seven seconds of game time, one of the wildest starts to a hockey game that we've ever seen.

The Lightning forward put up a strong fight and showed no fear for one of the toughest customers in the league. He confirmed that sentiment in his interview at the first intermission, saying he's never going to back down from that guy. He has a long history of battling against Tkachuk as a part of the Tampa Bay-Florida rivalry in the NHL.

Hagel spoke more about the scrap off the opening puck drop during his media availability on Tuesday afternoon:

"No, I think it's gonna be the same way. I think it's two countries. I mean listen what happened, what happened the other night, I think, I did it for the flag, and not for the cameras."

Matthew Tkachuk missed Team USA's 2-1 loss on Sunday night to Team Sweden with a lower-body injury. While he won't be 100% healthy, he's expected to suit up for the final against Team Canada. He and Brandon Hagel will certainly renew acquaintances on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Brandon Hagel has provided great energy for Team Canada

Brandon Hagel may not have been a household name entering this tournament, but he's become a beloved player across Canada. As a sixth-round draft pick (159th overall) in 2016, the Saskatoon native has had to earn everything he's gotten throughout his hockey career.

The 26-year-old has brought tremendous passion and energy to every single shift at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He's been one of Team Canada's most physical players delivering 11 hits through three games while adding an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over Finland.

Hagel has also been relied upon in a penalty-killing role and defensive zone situations. Head coach Jon Cooper knew what he was bringing to Team Canada by selecting Brandon Hagel, and now the fans are understanding why.

Team Canada will look to avenge its loss to Team USA at the 4 Nations final on Thursday night. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at TD Garden in Boston.

