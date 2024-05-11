Brandon Montour gives his honest opinion on Bruins fans throwing bottles on ice after penalty call 

Things got ugly at the end of Game 3 between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins on Friday night. With the Panthers leading 3-0 in the third period, Bruins forward Jakub Lauko was called for interference on Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Boston fans were enraged by the call, as replays showed Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad had pushed Lauko into Bobrovsky. Bruins fans began pelting the ice with debris, including cans and plastic bottles. The game was delayed several minutes as crew members worked to clear the ice surface.

After the game, Panthers’ defenseman Brandon Montour was asked about the incident with Boston fans. He responded with good humor, downplaying the safety concerns.

“As long as those water bottles aren't hitting us, I think we're good," Montour said. "Once we're playing, we just focus on that. We can hide behind the glass if water bottles are falling.”

Evan Rodrigues scored two goals, while Vladimir Tarasenko, Carter Verhaeghe, Montour himself, and Sam Reinhart added one each. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves in the win.

Boston got goals from Jakub Lauko and Jake DeBrusk, while Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots in defeat. The home crowd’s behavior put a black mark on the loss for Boston.

Boston Bruins' 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3

The Boston Bruins find themselves in a 2-1 hole after dropping Game 3 of their second-round playoff series 6-2 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

"Florida was good. We weren’t. We move onto the next game," said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery post-game.

Rather than calling out his players after the loss, Montgomery blamed himself, saying:

"I don't think we’re on top of our game. Our execution, to be honest, the last two games, with our last two periods of last game and the first two periods of tonight has just not been good enough. That’s why I say that’s my fault. I’ve got to be better."

"We’ve got to get better. I have to give the players a better plan. Florida was significantly better than us and I’ve got to come up with a better game plan."

Brad Marchand's absence for the whole third period didn't help Boston. Marchand was hit hard by Sam Bennett in the first period and appeared to be restricted throughout the second before leaving.

Montgomery praised his team's effort in Marchand's absence but said:

“I thought we rallied because of our captain,” Montgomery said. “I thought that (David Pastrnak) and Charlie McEvoy did a great job with him not being on the bench. I thought our players all elevated and we competed like Brad Marchand would.”

Next, Boston will move forward to close the lead in Game 4 on Sunday at TD Garden.