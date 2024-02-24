"Brick Woll is back" "East should be scared": Fans react to Joseph Woll’s stellar performance for Marlies after his first start in 3 months

Joseph Woll's recently made a return to the ice and surprised the NHL community. The Maple Leafs goaltender's stellar performance for the Toronto Marlies after a three-month hiatus was the reason behind the excitement.

Woll, who had been sidelined since December 7 due to a high ankle sprain, suffered it in a game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Toronto Marlies' X account captured the moment with a post simply stating,

"Hey, Woller."

This seemingly casual message triggered a cascade of responses from enthusiastic NHL fans, each expressing their delight and anticipation for Woll's comeback.

One fan enthusiastically exclaimed,

"Woo hoo the Brick Woll is back"

Another fan, voicing the sentiments of many, declared,

"The east should be scared."

Expressing a more personal connection to Woll's journey, a fan emotionally shared,

"You have no idea how much this means to me."

A fan urged the team to cherish and protect Woll, stating,

"Take care of our boy, we want him in net at home as soon as we can."

Joseph Woll's impressive comeback

Joseph Woll made a successful return to the ice after recovering from a high-ankle sprain, impressing in his first game since December 7.

The Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender, now on a conditioning stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, played a pivotal role in securing a 4-1 victory against the Laval Rocket.

Woll, facing 37 shots, showcased his skills by stopping 36 of them, contributing significantly to the Marlies' success. Despite Laval having nine power-play opportunities, Woll stood strong and expressed his satisfaction with the game.

The 25-year-old goalie conveyed his excitement about being back on the ice, emphasizing the team effort and praising his teammates for their defensive efforts.

Woll said:

"Felt great. It's been a couple months, and I've been really itching to get back in the game, It was awesome; it was great to the win with the team here. I did my best to help out the Marlies today, and I thought the guys played great in front of me. They protected the paint all night."

Before his injury, Joseph Woll had claimed the No. 1 goaltender position for the Maple Leafs, surpassing the struggling Ilya Samsonov. In his 15 appearances with the Leafs this season, Woll boasted an 8-5-1 record, a 2.80 goals-against average, and an impressive.916 save percentage.

Having resumed practice with the Maple Leafs on February 12, Woll was subsequently assigned to the Marlies for what appears to be a short stint, considering his stellar performance on Friday.