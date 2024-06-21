"Bro bandwagons to every team": NHL fans react as Snoop Dogg takes over Edmonton Oilers arena donning ex-Oiler Georges Laraque's jersey

NHL fans across the internet reacted as legendary American rapper Snoop Dogg took the stage at the Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place Arena. He sported the jersey of former Oilers player Georges Laraque.

As part of his Cali to Canada tour, Snoop made a stop at Rogers Place and pumped up the Edmontonians crowd on the eve of the highly anticipated Stanley Cup Final Game 6 between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

According to Sportsnet's Luke Fox, Snoop Dogg led a "Let's go Oilers!" chant and expressed his belief that the Stanley Cup is "coming home" this time.

"Snoop Dogg rocking a ⁦@GeorgesLaraque⁩ sweater for his Edmonton concert. Leads a “Let’s go Oilers!” chant and says he has a feeling the Stanley Cup is “coming home.” (via Luke Fox on X).

Fans quickly shifted their attention to X/Twitter and shared their reactions upon witnessing the illuminated Rogers Place with Snoop Dogg sporting Laraque's jersey. One tweeted:

"Bro bandwagons to every team man"

Another fan chimed in with a bold prediction of Snoop Dogg switching his jersey the next day:

"He’ll be wearing a flames jersey tomorrow… book it!

"Would be amazing if he was able to stay in town for the game tomorrow and surprise the folks at the fan park," one commented.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X. One fan jokingly tweeted:

"It's because weed is legal in Canada"

"Snoop dog is a fan of whatever city he plays," one X user said.

"Never let this dude back at a kings game," posted one disgruntled fan.

Snoop is reportedly known to be a fan of the Anaheim Ducks. Nevertheless, whenever he performs in a city with a hockey team, he tends to wear that team's jersey, showcasing his love for the sport.

Last year, the rapper expressed his interest in buying the Ottawa Senators. He was part of the group that included Ryan Reynolds and The Weeknd. However, the group was outbid by the current owner, Michael Andlauer.

Edmonton Oilers had practice at nearby rink due to Snoop Dogg's concert

Snoop Dogg's concert caused a bit of disruption to the Edmonton Oilers practice on Thursday before the crucial Game 6. With Snoop scheduled to perform at Rogers Place, the stadium staff made preparations for the Oilers to practice at the downtown community arena (DCA) instead.

The Edmonton Oilers managed to turn things around after falling behind 3-0, securing two consecutive wins to narrow the gap to 3-2 and push for Game 6. They are riding a wave of momentum following their impressive performances in the last two games.

Oilers will aim to maintain their winning momentum in front of their enthusiastic home crowd at Rogers Place Arena for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The puck drops tonight at 8 p.m. ET.