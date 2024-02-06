"Bro got paid and checked out" - NHL fans react as William Nylander's poor run of form stretches to 7 pointless games in last 9 

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has failed to register a single point in seven of his last nine games, which contrasts his overall performance this season.

Nylander has been a key contributor to the Maple Leafs this season with a record of 23 goals and 39 assists, resulting in 62 points.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to express their opinion regarding Nylander’s performance.

“Bro got paid and checked out,” One fan commented.

Expand Tweet

This comment highlights Nylander’s recent eight-year contract worth $92,000,000 with the Maple Leafs signed on January 8. It carries a salary cap hit of $11,500,000.

Here are some more fan reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Maple Leafs have a 25-15-8 record and are 4th in the Atlantic Division.

William Nylander expressed his desire to stay with Toronto Maple Leafs

Before signing his new contract, William Nylander talked about staying with the organization.

"That would be a dream to stay here. I mean, to play for such an organization, and I call Toronto home. So, I think that'd be a very special feeling."

He also talked about his gameplay:

"Just building off what I did the year before and the year before that. I mean, getting older and more mature as a player. I think everything is just coming together and becoming the player that I'm capable of being.”

Nylander pointed out about his consistency:

"I think it was there last year, too. I mean, I had a little stint for 10, 15 games where I wasn't playing well. For the majority part of that season, I think I've been playing the same way as I have been this year."

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe’s thoughts on Nylander:

"Willy's unflappable. He doesn't get too concerned with anything that's going outside of what his responsibilities are on the ice. And that's what I really like about him. He just goes out and plays. And he wants to continue to get better."

"He's been working on his game, working to find his own consistency over the last number of years. He took a huge step last season and hasn't looked back."