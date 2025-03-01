“Bro is such a suitcase” “Winnipeg Jets”: NHL fans left speculating as Gustav Nyquist scratched for trade-related reasons

On Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Nashville Predators would not play Gustav Nyquist against the New York Islanders. The team is keeping him out for "health protection," which likely means a trade is coming.

Ad

Friedman tweeted on X:

"Hearing Gustav Nyquist will not play this afternoon for Nashville on Long Island. Health protection for trade."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Nyquist, 35, is in the final season of a two-year, $6.37 million contract. He has 21 points in 57 games this season. Since Nashville is not a strong playoff contender, trading him makes sense. Many teams looking for scoring help could be interested in him.

After Friedman’s report, NHL fans reacted online.

"Bro is such a suitcase," One fan joked, referring to his trade history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Winnipeg Jet per source," Another fan wrote, suggesting the Jets might trade for him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Honestly thought he was retired from NHL! 😆" a fan wrote.

It is unclear where Nyquist will go, but a trade seems likely soon.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Welcome back to Columbus, Gus! 🤷🏼‍♂️" a fan mentioned.

"Nyquist get ready to learn deep-dishanese 🗣️" another fan reacted.

"Seem to have solid years before retreat… expériences for a good team is nice" a fan wrote.

Ad

"He’s a Blackhawk and we are gonna trade reichel I know it" one fan reacted.

Gustav Nyquist contributed a helper in the Predators' early lead on Thursday's win over Jets

Gustav Nyquist helped the Nashville Predators win 2-1 against the Winnipeg Jets. He recorded an assist in 21:32 minutes of ice time and finished with a rating of 1.

Ad

Filip Forsberg scored first for Nashville at 4:26 of the first period. He fired a wrist shot after Ryan O'Reilly won a face-off, with Nyquist providing the pass.

Neal Pionk tied the game 1-1 at 11:05 of the first period. He scored on a one-timer from the point after a pass from Rasmus Kupari.

Tommy Novak scored the game-winning goal at 15:29 of the second period. He finished a backhand pass from Justin Barron on the power play to make it 2-1.

Ad

Winnipeg had a long 5-on-3 power play but could not score. Juuse Saros made 23 saves to help Nashville win.

The Predators ended their two-game losing streak, while the Jets' 11-game winning streak came to an end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama