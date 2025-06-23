Brock Boeser 'expected to hit market' as Elliotte Friedman links Canucks UFA to Senators, Wild, Sharks & $2.9B franchise

Brock Boeser is expected to test free agency in the upcoming week. Boeser’s last contract with Vancouver Canucks was for three years and nearly $20 million. This contract has ended after the 2024-25 season and so far the Canucks and Boeser have not agreed to an extension.

Ad

On Monday, Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman shared the update on the "Donnie and Dhali - The Team" podcast. He said Boeser will likely leave the Canucks and explore other options.

"Well, I think Boeser hits the market," Friedman said. "I don't think that's a huge surprise to everybody out there. I think it's going to be interesting for Boeser out there. I think that there are going to be some teams that offer shorter terms like the Canucks did. I think there might be some teams that offer a longer term."

Ad

Trending

Several teams are interested in Boeser. Friedman mentioned the Ottawa Senators, the Minnesota Wild, the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks may offer a longer deal, and the Kings, who are worth $2.9 billion (according to Forbes), could also be a good fit.

"Like, San Jose needs to get to the floor, so I'm curious to see what they're going to do," Friedman said. "L.A. seems to be a good fit, but I think they're contemplating lots of different things. I think there are a lot of possibilities out there for Boeser, depending on what kind of contract he likes."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the 2024-25 NHL season, Brock Boeser scored 25 goals and added 25 assists. This was lower than his 40-goal season in 2023–24, which was his best year. He also had 12 points in 12 games during the 2024 playoffs.

Brock Boeser did not express his intentions in signing with Canucks

Brock Boeser has played nine full seasons with the Canucks. He is known for his quick shot and solid power-play play. He was drafted 23rd by Vancouver in 2015. Now 28, Boeser is one of the top wingers available in free agency. Only Mitch Marner and Nikolaj Ehlers are ranked ahead of him.

Ad

“Honestly, it's unlikely at this point...,” Boeser said in early April to Sportsnet about signing with Canucks. "Yeah, I’m refusing to talk to 'Hank' right now. I feel like I'm playing a lot better hockey recently and I don't want to get distracted... The mental aspect of the game is so important. This year, there's been a lot of distractions."

Free agency opens on July 1, and Boeser is expected to have several offers. Where he signs could depend on which team gives him the best situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama