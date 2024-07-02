"Bros got that DAWG in him": NHL fans react as Maple Leafs re-sign Matt Murray on one-year contract

  • home icon
By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 02, 2024 17:43 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins (Credits: Getty)

Matt Murray is officially back with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The talented goalkeeper has been a fan favorite during his time with the Leafs, and after a one-year deal, that time will not end just yet.

Reports indicate that it's a fairly inexpensive deal, as the Maple Leafs will pay Murray $875,000 for the one year.

Maple Leafs fans are happy to see Murray back.

"My Murray jersey doesn’t go to waste," one fan said.
"Great 3G. Good for the young lads," another fan said.

Most fans were delighted by the news, with many considering the deal a steal for the Leafs.

"Biggest steal of free agency, just give us the cup," one fan said.
"Zero risk with this signing; I wish Matt all the best this season!" another fan said.

Fans are happy that a fan-favorite player is back on an inexpensive deal. He should be able to provide valuable depth moving forward.

Maple Leafs going for depth with Matt Murray signing

Murray was injured for most of the 2023-24 season and last played for the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season, participating in 26 games. He had a 14-8-2 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.

Leaf had some issues with their goaltenders staying healthy, so they're opting to have a wealth of options. With Joseph Woll, who also had injury issues in 2023, and Anthony Stolarz in goal with Murray, the Maple Leafs have shown a dedication to adding depth in goal.

Matt Murray is back with the Maple Leafs (Credits: Getty)

In the postseason, Matt Murray has appeared in 51 total playoff games and has a 29-21 record with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and six shutouts. He was part of the Pittsburgh Penguins (the team that drafted him in 2012) squad that won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

Murray has played 272 NHL games in his career, playing for the Penguins, the Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has a 146-86-24 record, a goals-against average of 2.79, .910 save percentage, and 15 total shutouts.

