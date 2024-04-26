"Bros being held at gunpoint": NHL fans in splits at Connor Bedard's video message welcoming Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze to Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks posted a video on their socials where Connor Bedard extended a warm welcome to fellow athletes Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. This came after the Chicago Bears selected Williams as the No.1 pick and Odunze as the No.9 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In the video, Bedard congratulated both players and mentioned how he is ‘super pumped’ to watch them play in Chicago this season. However, many fans found his delivery awkward and were in splits over it.

"What’s up, guys," Bedard said in the video. "Welcome to Chicago. We’re super pumped to be watching this season. Chicago is the best city with the best fans, no question. Congrats."

Fans were quick to point out that Bedard looked as though he were reading from a script while being held at gunpoint. Following are some of those hilarious reactions:

“Bros being held at gunpoint.”

“Stop forcing this poor kid to record videos. Sheesh. 😂”, a fan wrote with a laughing emoji.

“This feels like a hostage reading a note 😂”, another user threw a playful jibe.

Fans found the video funny and adorable at the same time. The hilarious comments kept coming.

“Love that it looks like bro is reading this off a script at gun point 🤣”, commented one fan.

“This is awkward lol”, wrote another fan.

“Who holding the gun behind the camera is the question 🤔”, another fan joked.

Chicago has been home to several first-round picks over the last few years, Connor Bedard being one of them, and the star center has already set franchise records for the Blackhawks in his rookie season.

Connor Bedard set multiple franchise records in rookie season

Connor Bedard did apt justice to his draft pick and has had one stellar rookie campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He broke the Blackhawks franchise record by scoring his seventh game-opening goal in a 3-2 win over Dallas on April 6th. He also set a new franchise record for rookies by registering the most shots on goal, with an impressive total of 205.

Connor Bedard for the Chicago Blackhawks

Despite suffering a jaw injury, Bedard has been incredibly consistent throughout the season. He has topped most charts among rookies with the most goals (22), points (61), even-strength points (39), game-opening goals (7), and takeaways (47) in just 67 regular season games. He also led first-year forwards in average ice time per game (19:46) and power-play points (21).