Bruins $54.25M forward Elias Lindholm makes his feelings known after breaking 18-game goal slump

Boston Bruins forward Elias Lindholm ended his 18-game goal drought, scoring the lone goal in the Bruins' 1-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night.

The Bruins ended their three-game losing streak, playing their first game after replacing coach Jim Montgomery with Joe Sacco. Lindholm, who has a seven-year, $54.25 million contract, spoke about his struggles to find the back of the net this season.

"Yeah, I mean, I tried lot of things, its been while since I scored. ... And not sure how many games, but 18 or 17 games something like that. So, I mean, I spent lot change of routine here for me and try to get my game going, yeah, felt okay today, always nice to score and help the team that way."

On the chaos surrounding the coaching change and getting a much-needed victory, Elias Lindholm emphasized sticking together as a team:

"Its huge, obviously, its been chaotic couple of hours here but, you know we find a way to get a win out there. I thought we played well for two periods, obviously, in third period one sit them back out too much, that's something got to learn from, but we'll take two points and go from there."

Lindholm has 10 points (three goals and seven assists) in 21 games this season.

Elias Lindholm on Bruins' coaching change

On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins fired coach Jim Montgomery, who had been behind the Bruins bench for just over two seasons, leading them to a 120-41-23 record.

Forward Elias Lindholm said about the coaching change:

"Obviously, its unfortunate that stuff like this happened, it's a little wake up call that, you know, we haven't played good enough in front of our fans and for Monty. So, yeah, it's obviouly a wake up call for everyone."

Meanwhile, after his first win as interim coach, Joe Sacco said:

"It feels pretty good, I'm not gonna lie to you, obviously I think that to get our guys to get a win too was even more important to feel better about themselves. I think how we went about the game tonight, it was a business like approach."

Next, the Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

