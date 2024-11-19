3 reasons why Bruins firing Jim Montgomery is a mistake

The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Jim Montgomery, insider Frank Seravalli confirmed. The Bruins’ 8-9-3 start prompted the team to make a change now while there is still time to turn things around. In the meantime, Joe Sacco will take over as the Bruins look to get back on the right track.

While fans and analysts have called for a change behind the bench in Boston, there is reason to believe this move was a mistake. So, let’s take a look at three reasons why firing Jim Montgomery was a mistake by the Boston Bruins.

3 reasons why firing Jim Montgomery was a mistake by Boston Bruins

#3 Joe Sacco is not the best candidate for the role

Trending

Joe Sacco has plenty of coaching experience at the AHL and NHL levels. However, he’s never actually won anything. He earned a 2010 Jack Adams nomination with the Colorado Avalanche. Nevertheless, he did not manage to get results.

The Avalanche lost in the first round of the 2010 playoffs, then failed to qualify during the remainder of Sacco’s tenure. Sacco was let go by Colorado, eventually landing various assistant coaching positions. He served as a head coach in the AHL for two teams, failing to win a championship.

#2 Montgomery had an unbelievable record in Boston

During his tenure in Boston, Jim Montgomery had a record of 120-41-23, good for a .656 W%. As insider Jason Gregor pointed out, Montgomery had the best record in the NHL during his tenure, yet he was let go.

Gregor also pointed out that the Bruins’ previous coach, Bruce Cassidy, had similar success with the team. Yet, Cassidy was fired after amassing a 245-108-46 record in Beantown.

Expand Tweet

These two facts point toward a problem lying within the organization, not with the coaches themselves.

#1 The players are to blame, not the coach

Anyone watching the Bruins can see there is a problem with the team, not the coach. Perhaps the best example comes from a recent game against the Ottawa Senators in which the Bruins had zero shots on goal in the third period.

Then this scene from Jim Montgomery’s last game as the Bruins’ coach highlighted his frustration with the lack of leadership, especially from team captain Brad Marchand.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the Bruins will react to Sacco behind the bench. But one thing is certain: the Bruins must pick up the pace immediately. They are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division and two points up on the Senators.

The Lightning have four games in hand on the Bruins, with the Senators three. Meanwhile, the Bruins are five points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place. The Leafs have a game in hand on Boston.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback