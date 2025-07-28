  • home icon
  Bruins' David Pastrnak singles out one quality that $60,800,000 Canadiens forward lacks

Bruins' David Pastrnak singles out one quality that $60,800,000 Canadiens forward lacks

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 28, 2025 04:35 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Bruins' David Pastrnak singles out one quality that $60,800,000 Canadiens forward lacks - Source: Imagn

Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak highlighted a quality he believes Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky needs to improve.

Pastrnak, one of the NHL’s best players and the biggest star in Czech hockey, shared his thoughts about Slafkovsky, who hails from neighboring Slovakia.

Pastrnak praised Slafkovsky’s strong physique, goal-scoring ability, and skillful hands, expressing confidence that Slafkovsky will continue to progress, benefiting both himself and Slovak hockey.

However, Pastrnak suggested that Slafkovsky could benefit from showing more humility to better serve as a role model for younger players.

also-read-trending Trending
"Juraj is still a young player who is gaining experience in the NHL every year. This season it was already clear that he gave the team more than before. He has a good physique, is good in front of goal with skillful hands. I believe that he will continue to progress, which will only be good for him and Slovak hockey. He just needs a little more humility, he should set an example for the young," Pastrnak said.
Slafkovsky showed notable progress last season, demonstrating growth as a top-six forward by playing significant minutes and contributing offensively.

His 51 points in 79 games marked a strong start compared to previous seasons, showcasing his ability to create plays and capitalize on his physical presence and skillful hands.

Juraj Slafkovsky was drafted first overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old has amassed 111 points through 42 goals and 89 assists in 200 career games. Slafkovsky is currently signed to an eight-year, $60.8 million deal.

David Pastrnak scored his third straight 100-point campaign

David Pastrnak achieved his third consecutive 100-point season with the Bruins. While the Bruins had an underwhelming season, the 29-year-old excelled individually.

He finished the 2024-25 campaign with 106 points, garnered through 43 goals and 63 assists. However, the Bruins failed to make the postseason. Pastrnak is currently signed to an eight-year, $90 million deal with Boston.

David Pastrnak was drafted 25th overall by the Bruins in the 2014 NHL Draft. He has amassed 833 points through 391 goals and 442 assists in his career.

