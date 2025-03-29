“Bruins fans in shambles”: NHL fans react as Brad Marchand makes his Panthers debut

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand hit the ice for the first time in a Florida Panthers uniform on Friday night, following his trade deadline move earlier this season. Marchand suited up for the Panthers against the Utah Hockey Club after missing roughly three weeks with an upper-body injury.

No sooner had Marchand made his debut than fans took to social media to react. Many poked fun at the situation, while others expressed disbelief at seeing him in a jersey other than Boston’s:

“Bruins fans in shambles,” a fan commented.

“The rat. Fitting,” another fan said.

“Thanks, I hate it,” another fan commented.

Some fans were simply stunned:

“Truly proves, we live in a simulation,” a fan wrote

“Never ever would’ve thought I seen this,” another fan remarked.

“Bizzaro world,” another fan commented.

Marchand will look to make an impact as the Florida Panthers push for another deep postseason run and defend their Stanley Cup title.

Brad Marchand's new coach talks about his Panthers debut

Before Friday night’s game, Panthers coach Paul Maurice spoke to the media about having Brad Marchand in the lineup for the first time since acquiring him at the trade deadline.

Maurice said (per TSN):

“I don't know what his game is going to look like tonight. Except, he’s 36 so we have a strong idea of what his game looks like. Whether it’s tonight, it’s coming.”

Maurice acknowledged Marchand would be the center of attention:

“Everyone is going to watch everything that he does. Fans do, but the players on the bench, too… so, the focus goes on the player, but as the coach you want to get the focus back on the game.”

The Panthers are aiming to secure two crucial points as they aim to reclaim the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

