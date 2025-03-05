Bruins' HC Joe Sacco discloses Trent Frederic’s reaction after being traded to Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco shared more details about trading forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers. The Bruins' coach spoke with the media after team practice on Wednesday and answered a query about Frederic’s trade.

Ad

"He took it okay," Sacco said. "He's a Bruin, was a Bruin for a long time. And I think anytime you get traded for the first time, it's a bit of a surprise or-slash-shock. Like I said last night, I really enjoyed my time with Freddy when he was here. He's a great young kid, a great young man. I wish him the best over in Edmonton." [2:47 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Frederic missed the last three games for the Bruins with an upper-body injury. His trade went through on Tuesday ahead of the team’s 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. This loss means that the Bruins have won just once in their past eight games.

"We didn't execute that well tonight," Sacco said after the game via NHL.com. "I mean, when you look at some of the plays that we made with the puck, like I said before, I just think that ... areas we expect to be better in, we weren't."

Ad

Ryan O'Reilly had two goals and an assist, Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists. Jonathan Marchessault, Tommy Novak and Mark Jankowski scored for the Predators on the night.

The Boston Bruins’ scorers were Charlie Coyle, Jordan Oesterle and Morgan Geekie.

Breaking down the three-team trade involving Trent Frederic

Trent Frederic had 15 points in 57 games with the Bruins this season. He was traded to the Oilers in a three-team deal that saw the Bruins retain 50 percent of his salary and swap him to the New Jersey Devils forward Petr Hauser.

Ad

The Devils also retained 50 percent of his salary and sent him on to the Oilers in exchange for forward Shane Lachance.

On Wednesday, Sacco was asked if the news of Frederic’s trade had affected team morale.

“It's hard for me to say that. Everyone's a human being in our room and you see a teammate that gets traded. He's a good character guy, but we all know that that's the business side of things too,” Sacco said. [1:47]

Frederic was in the final year of a two-year, $4.6-million deal with the Bruins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama