Bruins HC Marco Sturm eyeing to copy $1.4B Stanley Cup champions after disappointing season

Marco Sturm is the new head coach of the Boston Bruins. He wants to bring change after a tough season in which the Bruins missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Speaking on Episode 575 of the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast with host Paul Bissonnette on Tuesday, Sturm said the team needs to reset its identity.

"Yes, it used to be the Bruins, and that's where we want to get back to it," Sturm said. [1:26:51] "I mean, me being around the LA Kings, I think that's a classy organization. They've done a really good job the last five, six years. So, of course, there's a lot of good things happening there."

Marco Sturm also plans to learn from the Florida Panthers' recent success, who are worth $1.4 billion.

"Now, if you look at today's game, you gotta look at the Florida Panthers, right?" Sturm said.

The Panthers won two straight Stanley Cups. Sturm wants the Bruins to copy their structure and team-first mindset. He said strong leadership and discipline are key.

"Just the way they play, the way they're structured—defensively, offensively, it's pretty impressive," Sturm said. "So Paul Maurice did a really good job, I thought, for the Panthers. And they have the players for it, but that's something, yeah, I think every coach is kind of looking at."

Marco Sturm doesn’t have a captain after trading Brad Marchand. So, Sturm and the team will also take their time choosing the right person.

The Florida Panthers have made the Stanley Cup Final three years in a row and won two straight titles. Their roster has a good mix of older and younger players. Sergei Bobrovsky has played well in goal, while Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett have added scoring and toughness.

The Panthers' defense is strong as they were able to limit the Edmonton Oilers to just three goals in Games 5 and 6, and all four forward lines help out. This balance has made them one of the top teams in the NHL.`

Marco Sturm is not looking to fix the Bruins "overnight"

Marco Sturm said he is proud and excited to be named the 30th head coach of the Boston Bruins. He said just saying that out loud feels special.

"Of course, I [wanted] to be an NHL coach, but this means more..." Sturm said, via NHL.com.

Sturm knows there is a lot of work ahead, and he does not expect to fix things overnight.

"I'm not going to fix it overnight, but we're going to prepare starting Day 1 at training camp, because I believe in teams winning championships, not one coach, not one player."

Sturm wants the team to grow and succeed together. The Bruins hope to return to the playoffs next season. It will be a thing to see, if copying Florida’s model can help the Bruins.

