Bruins' Jeremy Swayman and Brandon Carlo join their partners for a fun Pilates session

Boston Bruins teammates Jeremy Swayman and Brandon Carlo joined their partners, Alessandra and Mayson, for a Pilates session on Monday.

The session started with a group photo featuring Swayman, Carlo, their partners, and instructor Jennifer Phelan. They stood before a "JPILATES" sign, dressed in athletic wear and holding Pilates rings. The caption, reshared by Swayman’s girlfriend, Alessandra Iacaboni, thanked Phelan for the workout.

"The MOST fun crew today. Thanks for bringing the great energy @alessandra.iacaboni @mayson_elizabeth @jswaymanl & @1996 carlo." Phelan wrote.

Alessandra shared the image on her Instagram story @alessandra.iacaboni

Swayman and Carlo did Pilates exercises like handstands, squats and planks. They used Pilates rings and worked on core strength. They also balanced in a boat-like pose and raised their legs while lying down. Phelan called Pilates a "real workout."

Phelan shared a video from the session on her Instagram and wrote:

"Who needs dinner and a movie when you can bring your man to Pilates? All jokes aside, I'm loving the idea of couples Pilates classes. It’s time to show the guys just how challenging and beneficial Pilates really is. And thanks to this crew who absolutely crushed their Monday workout!"

On the ice, the Bruins have been struggling this season — sitting seventh in the Atlantic Division. They have a 28-26-8 record and need three more points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend wore special jackets during 4 Nations

Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend, Alessandra Iacaboni, wore a custom Team USA jacket at the 4 Nations Face-Off. These jackets were made for players' partners and had “USA” with embroidered names, including "Swayman."

On Feb. 13, Iacaboni shared a post on Instagram showing her jacket.

Jeremy Swayman’s girlfriend, Alessandra Iacaboni, shared the Images on her IG @alessandra.iacaboni

She also took a photo with Zach Werenski’s fiancée, Odette Peters. Both wore matching white puffer jackets with personalized details. Another picture showed Swayman at a café, wearing a Team USA jacket and a black beanie while drinking coffee.

Iacaboni reshared an Instagram story from Emma Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk’s wife. The story showed Team USA players’ wives and girlfriends wearing matching jackets with red and blue stars.

Canada won the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off championship. Team USA did not start Jeremy Swayman in the tournament. Instead, Connor Hellebuyck started all four games for Canada.

Before that, in January, Iacaboni shared a video of Brad Marchand’s daughters, Rue and Sawyer, dancing at a Bruins game. Rue wore a Bruins jersey and yellow sunglasses. Their mother, Katrina Marchand, also reposted the clip with heart emojis.

