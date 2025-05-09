Bruins' Jeremy Swayman pens heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Alessandra Iacoboni

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman shared a birthday message for his girlfriend, Alessandra Iacoboni, on Instagram on Friday. He posted a photo of the two together with the message,
"Happy Birthday to my Love."
Swayman, drafted by the Bruins in 2017, often shares moments with Alessandra on social media. The couple has been seen together at various events. They often appear in each other's social media posts. The couple also does pilates together. The pilates session is one of the ways the couple stays active together. They seem to enjoy these moments away from the ice.
In another Instagram story, Swayman shared a group workout photo with Alessandra. He wrote,
"Making our world a better place one squat at a time."
Jeremy Swayman enjoyed pilates with girlfriend Alessandra Iacoboni after Bruins' early playoff exit
After the Boston Bruins' season ended early, Jeremy Swayman has been spending time with his girlfriend, Alessandra Iacoboni. On Sunday, they joined a group pilates session at the Bunker Hill Monument in Boston. The outdoor class, led by Jennifer Phelan from JPPilates, was a unique way to stay active while enjoying the historic site.
Alessandra shared the event on her Instagram stories. The first post showed her hugging the instructor, with Swayman nearby on a mat. The second story showed the couple posing together in front of the monument. The third story featured the group participating in the workout to the song "Feels Like I’m Falling" by Coldplay. Swayman reposted Alessandra’s story with a message that read,
"Congrats to the best❤️."
In his season-exit interview, Swayman talked about the Bruins' early playoff exit.
“I was so happy with the way my body felt and my mind felt, and again, just being hungry, you know, every game expecting to play and and getting the nod and, you know, wanting to give my team a chance to win every single night," Swayman said.
Swayman played 58 games this season with a goals-against average of 3.11 and a save percentage of .892.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama