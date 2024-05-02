Bruins' Jim Montgomery addresses fears of a series collapse to Maple Leafs reminiscent of Panthers from last season

Amid a high-stakes playoff series between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Bruins' head coach, Jim Montgomery, addressed lingering fears of a potential collapse reminiscent of last season's playoffs against the Florida Panthers.

NHL insider Chris Johnston captured Montgomery's thoughts in a tweet, where he stated that the team has moved on from the negative effects of blowing a 3-1 series lead in the previous playoffs.

“We talked about it yesterday and we’ve moved on because we’ve grown from it.” Montgomery said.

The Bruins' "road" to the 2023 NHL Playoffs showed unequivocally how the postseason in ice hockey is unpredictable. The Bruins won 65 games last season and earned the President's Trophy in the regular season. But they faced a fierce opponent in the Florida Panthers during the playoff series.

The series took an unexpected turn as the Panthers came back viciously with determination after falling behind 3-1. The Panthers won 4-3 to break their impasse following a Game 7 showdown.

As the Bruins face the Maple Leafs in another intense playoff matchup, the specter of last season's collapse looms in the background. However, Jim Montgomery's assurance that the team has grown from that experience reflects a mindset focused on the present challenge.

Coach Jim Montgomery frustrated as Bruins face Game 6 after overtime loss

The Boston Bruins suffered a frustrating 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their playoff series, prompting coach Jim Montgomery to express his lingering disappointment:

"I'm still pissed off from last night ... I don't understand and don't accept our play last night," Montgomery said (via ESPN.com)

Jim Montgomery highlighted the team's poor start and failure to match the Leafs' urgency as key issues. Despite efforts to review and address shortcomings, including lineup changes such as inserting Matt Grzelcyk for Kevin Shattenkirk, the Bruins fell short.

Montgomery acknowledged the scrutiny that comes with such decisions:

"I understand it'll be second-guessed ... But I'm comfortable with the decisions I made."

The missed opportunity to close out the series resurrects memories of last year's playoff disappointment for the Bruins.

Meanwhile, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the importance of focusing on the upcoming game rather than the venue:

"Quite honestly, [being home again] means nothing ... We have to approach the game no differently."

Toronto made a significant lineup change by starting Joseph Woll in goal over Ilya Samsonov, with uncertainty lingering over Auston Matthews' availability due to illness. Max Domi filled in effectively for Matthews in Game 5, and Toronto is prepared for another tough battle to extend their season.

It remains to be seen if the Maple Leafs can force Game 7 against the Bruins.