Bruins' Jim Montgomery gives honest take on John Carlson ahead of his 1,000th NHL game

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had high praise for Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson ahead of his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday night. Carlson will reach an impressive milestone when the Capitals take on the Bruins at Capital One Arena.

Expand Tweet

Montgomery reflected on watching a young Carlson play in the USHL as a college scout, seeing the blossoming talent that led to him becoming a first-round draft pick.

"That's a great achievement. I remember watching him in the USHL when I was college scout and he was guy that really blossomed that year, became a first-round pick," Montgomery said.

The Bruins coach complimented Carlson's efficient and effective playing style that made him one of the NHL's premier defensemen.

"I just love how simple he makes the game and how effective he is. He's so efficient. He executes so well. He's a great power-play quarterback.

"And again, it's just how simple it is. He just moves it. He doesn't complicate the game. It doesn't look like he's working all that hard, but he's just really good."

John Carlson on playing his 1,000th career NHL game

John Carlson reflected on the special achievement of suiting up for his 1000th career NHL game on Saturday.

He said:

“It’s special. There’s so much that goes into it. Obviously talent and how good of a player you are, you’re lucky with injuries and all that sort of thing, and teams change. I mean, we’ve had the luxury of being an elite to a good team my entire career. So I think that helps a lot too."

The 32-year-old has skated over 23,000 minutes for the Capitals in his career. When asked about handling such a heavy workload, Carlson said:

"I don’t know, I think you just do it. There’s no really rhyme or reason. Just doesn’t matter how old you are when you can play, you’re excited to go out there and when the coach tells you to go, you’re giddy to do it."

John Carlson’s 1000th game can be watched live on ESPN+, BSSO and ALT.