Former captain and Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron has admitted to rejecting his kids' desire to wear Brad Marchand's Florida Panthers jersey. Bergeron and Marchand played together for 14 seasons and helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Bergeron announced his retirement in 2023, after which Marchand was named the new captain of the Black and Gold. However, Marchand's future with the team would be short-lived, as his tenure with the franchise ended when the Boston Bruins traded him to rival Florida Panthers during the trade deadline.

Patrice Bergeron said that his kids are asking for Brad Marchand's Panthers jersey, but he believes it's too early to imagine his former teammate in that footage.

"Yeah. That was a big, big change, yeah, put it that way, yeah. Definitely weird. I saw, I said, I said that earlier that my kids were asking for Marshy Florirda jersey, I said, way too early for that, Bergeron said via NESN.

"Just seeing that footage is definitely different, obviously. I love him so much. I wish him all the best. But it's definitely gonna be different not seeing him with black and gold."

Bergeron isn't the only one who couldn't imagine Marchand in a Panthers jersey; it came as a shocker for fans and analysts alike, with many expressing disappointment with how the club dealt with the situation.

Marchand and the Bruins were in talks before the trade deadline cut but couldn't agree a new contract, which was the biggest reason for his departure from the Bruins.

When will Brad Marchand make his debut for the Panthers?

NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn

Brad Marchand is suffering from an upper-body injury sustained against the Tampa Bay Lightning late in February.

According to the CBS injury report, Marchand is expected to be out until March 28. Fans can expect him to make his Panthers game in one of the two games against the Montreal Canadiens later this month.

Marchand has accumulated 47 points, including 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games this season. The 36-year-old is in the final year of an eight-year, $49 million deal and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

