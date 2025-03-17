"Hate Don Sweeney with a passion", "This hurt to watch": Boston fans gutted watching unseen BTS clip of Bruins' trade call for Brad Marchand

An unseen behind-the-scenes video has recently surfaced online showing the Boston Bruins management in the process of trading Brad Marchand, leaving fans devastated.

The Boston Bruins made a tough call to send their former captain, Brad Marchand, who was sent to become an unrestricted free agent, to the Florida Panthers on the trade deadline day.

The Bruins have released behind-the-scenes footage, capturing the moment, with GM Don Sweeney appearing visibly downcast as the trade is finalized.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered a lot of attention from fans on social media, with the Bruins fans being vocal about their reactions to the video on Reddit.

One Reddit user commented:

"I hate Don Sweeney with a passion. Such a goddamn weasel."

Another chimed in:

"This hurt to watch."

Here are some of the other top reactions on Reddit:

"This whole thing has helped me realize that at this moment in time, i am a bigger fan of Marchand than i am of the Bruins," a third fan commented.

"Him wanting 3x7+ hurts even more and I’m a huge Marchand fan. Can’t blame him for requesting Florida in hopes for another cup. Bruins return was handcuffed to whatever Florida wanted to give. It is amusing Marchand first skate since getting hurt was at TD," another fan opined.

Other top reactions on Reddit:

"Crazy how casual he is about it. Like yeah we just traded away our captain for a pick or 2, no biggie," one user added.

"I want a behind the B exclusive of Don sweeney getting fired and packing his bags," another fan commented.

David Pastrnak reacted to Brad Marchand's trade

Brad Marchand's longtime Bruins teammate and good friend David Pastrnak is expected to wear the "C" as the team's next captain. Following Marchand's trade, Pastrnak shared his thoughts about the move.

"Yeah, it's been very tough — emotional, sad. Obviously, a lot has happened in that time. Personally, I lost three really close friends, and it's a tough pill to swallow," Pastrnak told reporters.

This brought to an end Brad Marchand's 16-year tenure with the Bruins. The 36-year-old played in 1,090 games with the club and played a crucial role in helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Notably, what was more upsetting for the Bruins fans after his trade was that he moved to one of their biggest rivals, the Florida Panthers, a team that had eliminated Boston twice in the previous two playoffs.

Marchand is in the final year of his eight-year, $6.125 million contract, making him eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He is currently dealing with an upper-body injury and is expected to be out until March 23.

