Bruins' Pat Maroon calls out Matthew Tkachuk for his brawl with David Pastrnak 

Boston Bruins veteran Pat Maroon did not mince words when expressing his displeasure with Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk for his fight with David Pastrnak in Game 2.

Maroon called out Tkachuk for throwing extra punches at Pastrnak after he was already down on the ice during their third-period scrap.

"Obviously I didn’t like how he hit him on the ground twice. I think that’s dirty," Maroon said after Friday's morning skate. "I don't like the aftermath of it. So, we know that part, right?”

Maroon also commended Pastrnak for standing up for his team.

“I like the idea of them fighting. Pasta did a good job. That's what leaders do,” Maroon said. “He stood up for our team, he took charge. You gotta love that kind of stuff out of your leader, and he's fighting another skill player.”

Maroon, who has been in 89 fights himself in his NHL career, understands there are lines not to be crossed even in the heat of a hockey fight. Tkachuk crossed that line in Maroon's eyes by teeing off on Pastrnak after he was already down on the ice.

The veteran Maroon hinted at some form of retribution coming Tkachuk's way down the line, but Maroon acknowledged Tkachuk probably wouldn't agree to fight him anyway.

"Tkachuk's not gonna fight me," Pat Maroon said bluntly. "So, if I go out there and take a dumb penalty, they get a power play, my job’s not accomplished, right?"

Pastrnak, who isn't typically known for his fighting prowess, showcased his toughness and dedication to his teammates.

"I'm not afraid of him, to be honest," Pastrnak said postgame when asked about the fight, via the NESN broadcast. "I can take a punch, and I'd do anything for these guys here."

The game, which ended in a 6-1 victory for the Panthers, was marred by a total of 148 penalty minutes, with 136 of them coming in the third period alone.

Pat Maroon on facing the Florida Panthers for Game 3

As the Boston Bruins prepare to face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of their playoff series, Pat Maroon expressed his thoughts on the team's mindset and approach.

"I think we should be pissed off, for sure," Pat Maroon said, emphasizing the importance of focusing on their own game. "All the other stuff, whatever, the scrums, them yelling in our face after they scored, it's over, it's done with."

Maroon stressed that the Bruins need to channel their frustration into playing their brand of hockey, which involves winning battles, hitting, and keeping things simple.

While acknowledging the heated incidents that took place in Game 2, Maroon chose to keep the details within the locker room:

"Obviously the stuff that happened, we know what happened and that stays in this locker room."

Game 3 is scheduled to take place Friday at TD Garden at 7 p.m. EDT.