"Bruins should be sitting at 1": NHL fans disagree with Boston Bruins ranking in fan-made Top 50 Most Hostile Fanbases In All Of Sports list

NHL fans on X/Twitter seemed to disagree with the ranking of Boston Bruins fans at the bottom of the 50 most hostile fanbases across sports.

In the recent rankings by Big Game Boomer, the 50 most hostile fanbases in all sports were revealed. The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders claimed the top spot in the fan-made list as the club with the most hostile fan base across sports.

Notably, the Philadelphia Flyers secured 10th position, while Manchester United, a prominent English soccer team, was placed eighth. In the top-50, only five NHL teams made the cut, including the Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

NHL fans were somewhat taken aback to see the Bruins at the bottom of the list, as many reckon the Black & Yellow have the most hostile fan base across sports. One reacted, tweeting:

"Bruins should be sitting at 1"

Another fan joined the conversation expressing their disagreement with the list:

"Not a good list. Boston fans are the worst and should have 3 different franchises in the top 10"

"If we’re talking all sports then it would be mostly soccer teams at the top," one opined.

Here are some of the other top reactions to the list on X:

"Not a single North American team makes this list. Turkey isn't just got thanksgiving you know," another commented.

"why are the Celtics not here, and why are the bruins only 50th,' said one X user.

"In Montreal, we are not hostile, we are just saying 'bonjour mon ami ' and they think we are being rude lol," one jokingly said.

Boston Bruins not in top 3 on list of most aggressive fans

According to a list released by Casino.org last month, the Boston Bruins didn't even make the top-3 on the list of most aggressive NHL fans.

Based on a nationwide survey and weighted index score that analyzes the sportsmanship behavior of 3,000 US and Canadian NHL fans, various key findings emerged.

The Chicago Blackhawks were ranked atop for having the most aggressive fans, with a score of 96.9 out of 100.

Among Canadian NHL clubs, the Montreal Canadiens were identified as the most 'ice cold.' Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators fans were considered the 'warmest' or kindest in the league, with a low aggression score of 5.5 out of 100.

Additionally, the Central Division was found to have the most aggressive fans out of the four NHL divisions. Moreover, the Western Conference was noted to have more aggressive fans compared to the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins were ranked fifth on the list as having the most aggressive fans, with a score of 73.3 out of 100.

