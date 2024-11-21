Bruins starting goalie tonight: Is Jeremy Swayman starting for Boston against Utah?

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman will not be starting tonight against the Utah Hockey Club. Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco confirmed that Joonas Korpisalo will get the start. Usually the backup, Korpisalo has performed well recently. He has a 1-0-1 record, a 2.82 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in his last two starts. His strong performance earned him another opportunity.

NHL insider Conor Ryan reported the news on X.

"Sacco: Korpisalo starts tonight," Ryan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins' top-paid goalie, has struggled this season. He signed an eight-year $64 million contract just before the season started; however, he has not met expectations. Swayman has a 5-7-2 record with a 3.47 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. He ranks near the bottom of the league in key goaltending metrics. This is a big drop from his previous three seasons when he was among the top 10 goalies.

Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney admitted that Swayman’s performance needs improvement.

“I think Jeremy would acknowledge that he hasn’t played as well as what he’s capable of playing and we fully expect him to get back there," Sweeney said on Wednesday, per nbcsportsboston.com.

Goaltending has been the Bruins’ strength in recent years, but it has been a concern this season.

Korpisalo has stepped up and is showing consistency. This month, he has a .932 save percentage in three starts. The Bruins rely on solid goaltending to overcome scoring and defensive issues, making Swayman’s return to form crucial. Korpisalo’s steady play provides hope as the team works to find stability.

Boston Bruins' struggles and rising concern for Jeremy Swayman

The Boston Bruins' 8-9-3 record led to Jim Montgomery's firing, while Jeremy Swayman has faced criticism for his performance and contract negotiations.

NHL insider Fluto Shinzawa said that Swayman’s holdout caused tension in the locker room, adding to the team’s issues. However, his teammates denied this, and one Bruins player called it "hilarious."

“I wanna say hilarious, but that’s completely stupid. Not even close to being true,” 98.5 The Show Hub's Ty Anderson tweeted on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Swayman himself admitted he needs to improve and take responsibility for his play.

“I need to step up and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” Swayman said on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

During Monday's 5-1 loss to Columbus, Swayman allowed five goals on 29 shots, further frustrating Boston's fans. Critics are questioning if the Bruins made a mistake committing to him long-term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback