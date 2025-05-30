"Brutal coaching decision": NHL twitter shocked as Stars HC pulls goalie Jake Oettinger extremely early in 1st period of Game 5

Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer made a controversial decision by pulling starting goaltender Jake Oettinger in the first period of Game 5 in the Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final clash.

DeBoer yanked Oettinger after the Oilers scored two goals on two shots in a five-minute span, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game.

The decision set off a firestorm of online comments with fans expressing their discontent. Here’s a look at what some of these fans had to say on X:

“Brutal coaching decision,” a fan commented.

“Maybe the dumbest goalie switch I’ve ever seen in my life” this fan opined.

“Huge mistake. Game over,” another fan wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to highlight Oettinger’s struggles this postseason. Let’s look at what these fans wrote on social media:

“Oettinger's struggles likely led to his benching tonight,” a fan remarked.

“Oettinger has been horrible in this year's playoffs. Like 46 goals in 18 games. Horrible. Should have been benched in game 3,” this fan posted.

“Good lord. Someone's getting fired tomorrow,” another fan chimed in.

The Dallas Stars got one back in the first period on Jason Robertson’s third goal of the postseason. However, the Stars are up against the wall as they are fighting to keep their season alive down 3-1 in the series.

