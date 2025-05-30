  • home icon
"Brutal coaching decision": NHL twitter shocked as Stars HC pulls goalie Jake Oettinger extremely early in 1st period of Game 5

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified May 30, 2025 01:39 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
"Brutal coaching decision": NHL twitter shocked as Stars HC pulls goalie Jake Oettinger extremely early in 1st period of Game 5 - Source: Imagn

Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer made a controversial decision by pulling starting goaltender Jake Oettinger in the first period of Game 5 in the Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final clash.

DeBoer yanked Oettinger after the Oilers scored two goals on two shots in a five-minute span, giving the Oilers a 2-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game.

The decision set off a firestorm of online comments with fans expressing their discontent. Here’s a look at what some of these fans had to say on X:

“Brutal coaching decision,” a fan commented.
“Maybe the dumbest goalie switch I’ve ever seen in my life” this fan opined.
“Huge mistake. Game over,” another fan wrote on social media.
Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to highlight Oettinger’s struggles this postseason. Let’s look at what these fans wrote on social media:

“Oettinger's struggles likely led to his benching tonight,” a fan remarked.
“Oettinger has been horrible in this year's playoffs. Like 46 goals in 18 games. Horrible. Should have been benched in game 3,” this fan posted.
“Good lord. Someone's getting fired tomorrow,” another fan chimed in.

The Dallas Stars got one back in the first period on Jason Robertson’s third goal of the postseason. However, the Stars are up against the wall as they are fighting to keep their season alive down 3-1 in the series.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
