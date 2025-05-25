3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from Game 3 6-1 shellacking against Edmonton Oilers feat. Jake Oettinger

The Dallas Stars were on the receiving end of a 6-1 rout at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place.

Ad

The Stars entered the game looking to take the series lead, but fell flat, surrendering three goals in the final 20 minutes to go down 2-1 in the series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers, with Evan Bouchard and John Klingberg scoring for the other tallies for Edmonton. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson replied for the Dallas Stars.

So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Dallas Stars players from their Game 3 blowout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon.

3 least impressive Dallas Stars players from Game 3 loss to Edmonton Oilers

#3 Esa Lindell

Ad

Esa Lindell has risen through the Dallas Stars’ ranks, earning a spot on the top defensive pairing with Miro Hesikanen.

However, Lindell did not have his best game on Sunday afternoon, registering a minus-3 in over 20 minutes of ice time across 28 shifts.

In particular, Evan Bouchard’s opening goal did not make Lindell look good. Let’s check it out:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Oilers won the draw in their own zone and quickly broke out. As Ryan Nugent-Hopkins grabbed the puck, he faked to shoot. Instead, he turned back and left Lindell sitting in the middle of the ice, puck-watching as Bouchard fired a rocket past Jake Oettinger.

Lindell will need to turn things around quickly in Game 4 if the Stars are to even the series.

#2 Alex Petrovic

Another beleaguered Dallas Stars’ blue liner, Alex Petrovic did not have a good game on Sunday. He was burned on numerous occasions, none worse than Hyman’s first goal of the night.

Ad

Here it is:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nugent-Hopkins caught the Stars in a mental lapse, firing a shot past Petrovic in the middle of the ice. No one picked up Hyman streaking up the ice.

Worst of all, Petrovic didn’t even try to get back into the play once he realized he had been beaten on the play. The replay showed how Petrovic had his back to the play, instead of backing up to see the movement unfold in the Edmonton Oilers’ zone.

Ad

#1 Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger has been money all postseason for the Stars. But in Game 3, he had a rare bad performance, leading to a stinker of a game. He surrendered six goals on 24 shots, looking shaky most of the game.

Here’s a look at a couple of instances:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It’s hard to pin the blame solely on Oettinger for this goal. Cody Ceci has his share of the blame as he should have taken the pass away and let Oettinger take the shooter, McDavid.

Instead, Ceci’s flip-flopping allowed the Edmonton Oilers to pass the puck around. Oettinger was unable to react in time and McDavid made him pay.

Now, let’s look at Hyman’s second goal of the game:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Like previous goals, the Stars’ defense is the primary culprit. However, Oettinger should have made the save on Hyman’s redirection, even if Esa Lindell completely misplayed the puck.

Had Oettinger made one or two timely saves, he might have been able to bail his teammates out. He didn’t and now they are down 2-1 in the series.

Game 4 will be played on Tuesday night at Rogers Place, with the Stars looking to even the series before heading back to Dallas for Game 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama