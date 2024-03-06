"Brutal, they have no picks" - NHL fans react to shock Vladimir Tarasenko trade to Florida Panthers

The Ottawa Senators have traded their 32-year-old winger, Vladimir Tarasenko, to the Florida Panthers in exchange for draft picks. The news broke through TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, who shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that draft picks are expected in return for the skilled forward.

Shortly after the trade was announced, Kevin Weekes, a Multimedia Broadcast Analyst for ESPN, took to X to share a video post with the caption:

"Breaking News The @FlaPanthers are acquiring F Tarasenko from @Senators for 2 Draft Picks. #HockeyX."

This further confirmed the transaction and sparked a flurry of reactions from NHL fans across X.

One fan voiced their concern, stating:

"Brutal. They have no picks."

Another fan expressed skepticism about the return for the Senators:

"This is not gonna be a good return for Sens fans."

On a more positive note, one fan hailed the move as a "Great signing" but expressed a wish that it hadn't occurred within the Eastern Conference:

"Great signing and wish it wasn’t in the east."

One fan humorously noted a shift in the sentiment toward the Florida Panthers, remarking:

"Nobody saying 'WE WANT FLORIDA' anymore."

Detailed insight into Vladimir Tarasenko's trade to Panthers

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun has provided his insight into the trade between the Ottawa Senators and the Florida Panthers. According to LeBrun, Ottawa has retained 50% of forward Vladimir Tarasenko's salary:

"Ottawa retains 50 percent on Tarasenko in the trade with Florida. Going to Ottawa from Florida: 2024 4th RD pick (which becomes 2026 3rd RD pick if Panthers win Cup). 2025 3rd Rd pick "

Tarasenko, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia, has displayed a decent offensive production this season, recording 17 goals and 24 assists in 57 games. He joined the Senators on a one-year, $5 million deal in the previous offseason, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season's conclusion.

This trade marks Vladimir Tarasenko's second such move in recent seasons, following a deadline deal last year that sent him from the St. Louis Blues to the New York Rangers.

Originally drafted by the Blues in 2010, Vladimir Tarasenko spent 11 seasons with the team, accumulating impressive career statistics of 287 goals and 615 points in 732 NHL games. Notably, he played a key role in the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup victory.