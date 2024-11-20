"Buddha likes Bryan Adams": Evgeni Malkin's wife Anna Kasterova visits Buddha Dordenma statue in Bhutan

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin’s wife Anna Kasterova recently took a trip to Bhutan. There she visited the Buddha Dordenma, a giant statue of Buddha located in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan.

The giant 51.5 meters tall statue is made of bronze with gold plating and sits on a hill in Kuensel Phodrang Nature Park. Thousands of tourists visit the place every year to pray, meditate, and enjoy the stunning view of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

On Tuesday, Anna Kasterova shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram from her trip to the Buddha Dordenma.

“Buddha likes Bryan Adams”, Anna Kasterova captioned the post.

In the first picture, Kasterova posed in front of a large decorative elephant statue painted in soft hues with a prominent trunk. She wore a dark blue robe with intricate patterns and embroidered details.

The next picture showed a silhouette of the giant seated Buddha statue against the blue sky. Anna also shared another picture of herself exploring the tourist spot wearing sunglasses. The slide featured a clip of the Buddha Dordenma and its surrounding scenery.

Evgeni Malkin and Anna Kasterova first connected over text

Anna Kasterova is a renowned media personality and entrepreneur from Russia. It was, in fact, on TV, that the Penguins superstar first spotted her and wanted to make the first move.

They connected when Malkin saw Anna on TV and got her phone number through his network. In an interview with NHL.com, Kasterova shared the hilarious story.

“I still can't make him confess from whom he got my phone number!” she said.

For three years, he courted her with modest text messages, starting with a simple introduction:

“Hi Anna! My name is Evgeni Malkin. May I write you sometime? Maybe we can develop some kind of friendship...”

Anna mentioned how she found his humility endearing, and they exchanged messages every few months. She also shared one instance when Malkin was heading to the World Championship in Minsk, he secretly altered his travel plans to meet Anna in Moscow. He coordinated with her friend to take her to a restaurant, where he surprised her after six months apart.

The couple married in 2016 and are blessed with one son, Nikita Malkin.

