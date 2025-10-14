The Buffalo Sabres have the worst start to their 2025-26 campaign in the NHL so far, sitting at the bottom of the league after losing their first three consecutive games. The only other team with a matching 0-3 record is the New York Islanders, who have also dropped their first three games and sit just above the Sabres in league standings. Buffalo Sabres fans are growing increasingly frustrated, as evidenced during their 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. KeyBank Center was loud with “Fire Adams” chants directed at GM Kevyn Adams. Sabres fans took to X (formerly called Twitter) to urge franchise owner Terry Pegula to fire Kevyn Adams. One tweeted:&quot;Terry IS the problem.&quot;VeeJay @LazyLightning7LINK@Mike_Bundt Terry IS the problem.Another chimed in:&quot;If Terry Pegula respected Sabres fans, Kevyn Adams wouldn’t have a job tomorrow morning!&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;If Terry Pegula respected Sabres fans, there would be a “For Sale” sign on the locker room door tomorrow morning,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;My suggestion would be we should all chase Kevyn out of town with one of those Sabre beer sword drink things they’re selling,&quot; one fan humorously posted.&quot;Kevyn Adams has ruined my love for hockey, and Terry Pegula has ruined my love for hockey. Pegula is only concerned with the Bills and it's beyond obvious. Sabres reason for excistance is to only lose under this regime,&quot; another fan posted.&quot;There must be a grand scheme in the logic of the way Terry Pegula keeps Kevyn Adams. As general manager. After all the Sabres are nothing but the farm club for the NHL. That’s why Gary Bettman was here checking all the prospects out for the rest of the other good teams,&quot; another chimed in.Tage Thompson dismisses perceived lost season after Buffalo Sabres' dismal startBuffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson dismissed the notion of a lost season after the team’s dismal 0-3 start to the season. Thompson expressed frustration with the narrative that the season is already over, emphasizing that it’s only three games into an 82-game campaign. He said:&quot;We’re three games into the season. It’s not over by any means. Yeah, we had a great preseason. That doesn’t mean anything. Kind of like we’ve had a bad first three games. That doesn’t mean anything.&quot;The Sabres host the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center next on Wednesday.