The Buffalo Sabres began their 2025-26 campaign with a 4-0 shutout loss to the New York Rangers. Rasmus DAhlin &amp; co. were unable to break through Igor Shesterkin's goal, who ended the game with 37 saves. In response, the NY Rangers only had 32 shots on goal, but managed to beat Alex Lyon on three separate occassions.Buffalo hockey fans have been disappointed in the team for over 14 years, which is how long the Sabres have failed to make the NHL playoffs. Many were expecting the team to start off the new season with a positive result but, not only did they lose, they were shutout in front of their home fans.Buffalo fans took to X, to vent their frustration after the team's shutout loss to the Rangers in their season opening game at KeyBank Center.kyle @KBlask31LINK@BuffaloSabres Getting shutout on your home opener after a 14 year playoff drought probably isn’t the best way to sell fans on a $48 chicken parm subReverend @slopchopzLINKImagine not firing Kevyn over the summer. Only this organization could be so dumb.DJ Huntz (Hunter) @dj_huntzLINKthat was the most pathetic game in NHL history! I was there and no one even tried. We all booed🎶Southeast Rocker🎶 @Lupky67LINKBooed off the ice in game 1, exactly what they deservedNot only did the Buffalo Sabres suffer a dismal loss in their season opener, Josh Norris was injured and left the game agasint the Rangers. Although the team has not made any official announcement about his status yet, they announced the recall of Josh Dunne from the AHl's Rochester Americans. Fans speculate Josh Norris is out for the season, and Dunne is his replacement.Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin tips his hat to Igor Shesterkin after Rangers goalie's 37-save performanceBuffalo captain Rasmus Dahlin gave Igor Shesterkin his floweers, after the Rangers goalie stopped all 37 shots hurled at him by the Sabres offense.“Hell of a goalie.We’ve just got to put the puck in, and the whole game looks different. We had our chances,” said Dahlin.Despite Sabres fans who have already pushed the panic button after one game, forward Jason Zucker is ready to go all-in on one particular bet.“I would’ve bet a lot of money, probably all my money, we weren’t gonna go 82-0. So, I think we’re going to look at it that way, and we’re gonna be fine,&quot; said Zucker.The Buffalo Sabres have a tough schedule ahead of them. Their next five games are against the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens.