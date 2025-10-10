  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Buffalo Sabres
  • Buffalo fans livid after Sabres' season opener ends in dismal shutout loss vs. Rangers: "The most lifeless horrid home opener"

Buffalo fans livid after Sabres' season opener ends in dismal shutout loss vs. Rangers: "The most lifeless horrid home opener"

By Srihari Anand
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:02 GMT
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
Buffalo Sabres fans livid after home opener shutout loss vs. Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Sabres began their 2025-26 campaign with a 4-0 shutout loss to the New York Rangers. Rasmus DAhlin & co. were unable to break through Igor Shesterkin's goal, who ended the game with 37 saves. In response, the NY Rangers only had 32 shots on goal, but managed to beat Alex Lyon on three separate occassions.

Ad

Buffalo hockey fans have been disappointed in the team for over 14 years, which is how long the Sabres have failed to make the NHL playoffs. Many were expecting the team to start off the new season with a positive result but, not only did they lose, they were shutout in front of their home fans.

Buffalo fans took to X, to vent their frustration after the team's shutout loss to the Rangers in their season opening game at KeyBank Center.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Not only did the Buffalo Sabres suffer a dismal loss in their season opener, Josh Norris was injured and left the game agasint the Rangers. Although the team has not made any official announcement about his status yet, they announced the recall of Josh Dunne from the AHl's Rochester Americans. Fans speculate Josh Norris is out for the season, and Dunne is his replacement.

Ad

Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin tips his hat to Igor Shesterkin after Rangers goalie's 37-save performance

Buffalo captain Rasmus Dahlin gave Igor Shesterkin his floweers, after the Rangers goalie stopped all 37 shots hurled at him by the Sabres offense.

“Hell of a goalie.We’ve just got to put the puck in, and the whole game looks different. We had our chances,” said Dahlin.
Ad

Despite Sabres fans who have already pushed the panic button after one game, forward Jason Zucker is ready to go all-in on one particular bet.

“I would’ve bet a lot of money, probably all my money, we weren’t gonna go 82-0. So, I think we’re going to look at it that way, and we’re gonna be fine," said Zucker.

The Buffalo Sabres have a tough schedule ahead of them. Their next five games are against the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens.

About the author
Srihari Anand

Srihari Anand

Srihari is an NHL Assistant Content Manager and writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. An engineering graduate in electrical and electronics, he spent one year as a Programmer Analyst at Cognizant.

Srihari understands news reports are time-sensitive and to ensure no compromise on quality, he engages in running thorough and extensive research. He includes unique and first-to-market stats after vetting them through sources that are trusted league-wide to give the readers most accurate information. He also boasts of a strong network of NHL reporters and enthusiasts for acquiring valuable information.

The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are Srihari’s favorite teams in the NHL. He likes players who are eye-catching with their skills and speed, and believes Oilers star duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and Leafs' Auston Matthews are three of the best players in today's game.

When he’s not writing or watching the NHL, he binges on highlights of NBA games. He also loves to play outdoor sports like cricket, basketball and occasionally soccer. Srihari also plays Valorant, FIFA, Call of Duty and other games in his free time. He hopes to add playing the piano to this list soon.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Srihari Anand
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications