  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Buffalo Sabres
  • Josh Norris injury: Sabres HC delivers a worrying statement on forward's status

Josh Norris injury: Sabres HC delivers a worrying statement on forward's status

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 10, 2025 03:23 GMT
New York Rangers v Buffalo Sabres - Source: Getty
Sabres HC delivers a worrying statement on Josh Norris's status - Source: Getty

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff provided an update on forward Josh Norris's injury. Norris suffered an upper-body injury late in Thursday's game against the New York Rangers. He was not able to finish the contest, which Buffalo lost 4-0.

Ad

When asked about Norris' condition following the game, Ruff did not mince words:

"He didn't finish the game, so I'm going to say that's not a good sign."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The assessment from the coach suggests that his injury could be more serious than initially thought.

Norris was limited to three games with the Sabres last season after he was acquired by the Sabres last season. He amassed 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 56 NHL games, split between the Sabres and his former team, the Ottawa Senators, last season.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications