Josh Norris injury: Sabres HC delivers a worrying statement on forward's status

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff provided an update on forward Josh Norris's injury. Norris suffered an upper-body injury late in Thursday's game against the New York Rangers. He was not able to finish the contest, which Buffalo lost 4-0.When asked about Norris' condition following the game, Ruff did not mince words:&quot;He didn't finish the game, so I'm going to say that's not a good sign.&quot;The assessment from the coach suggests that his injury could be more serious than initially thought.Norris was limited to three games with the Sabres last season after he was acquired by the Sabres last season. He amassed 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 56 NHL games, split between the Sabres and his former team, the Ottawa Senators, last season.