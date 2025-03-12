Cale Makar's wife Tracy joins other Colorado Avalanche ladies for fun tennis session

The Colorado Avalanche won six straight games before their streak was snapped by the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Avs Better Halves, a group comprising the wives and partners of current and former Avalanche players, hit the tennis court.

The X (formerly Twitter) account of the Avs Better Halves posted a picture of the women.

“Some of our lovely Avs Better Halves getting together to play some tennis 🤍🎾,” the caption read.

Julie Manson, wife of Avs defenseman Josh Manson, reposted the photo on Instagram, tagging fellow Avs player Cale Makar’s wife Tracy.

The Avs Better Halves might have been inspired to take up the game after watching some of the world’s best tennis players during the ongoing BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. Julie posted a photo of a group in front of the tournament sign.

(Credit: IG@julieannmanson)

The Avs Better Halves account also posted a photo of some of their members from the tournament stands.

In another tweet, the account said that Julie and Tracy were joined by retired NHLer Andrew Cogliano’s wife Allie, Nathan MacKinnon’s wife Charlotte, Logan O’Connor’s wife Kendra, and former Avs player Mikko Rantanen’s girlfriend Susanna in California.

The Colorado Avalanche celebrated their sixth straight win on Monday after blanking the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0. Avs center Nathan MacKinnon had two assists on the night and became the 100th NHL player with 1,000 points or more.

“I think it's cool. It's fun to accomplish something with friends and teammates and stuff,” MacKinnon said via NHL. “You want team success. You want everyone to celebrate accomplishments and wins and everything like that. This thing is just for me, but it's a long road [with] ups and downs."

Colorado Avalanche and Avs Better Halves share a 30-year history

The Avs Better Halves was founded in the 1995-96 season, the same year the Colorado Avalanche relocated to the state. The nonprofit organization was formed by the wives and partners of the team’s players, management and staff.

The group focuses on supporting players and their families and is involved in various charitable events and initiatives. The organization also provides support for Kroenke Sports Charities.

The group organizes farewells for members whose partners are leaving the franchise. The Avs Better Halves hosted a special party for Mikko Rantanen’s girlfriend Susanna when he was traded in January. They organized another event to say goodbye to Tatum Shaeffer, the partner of center Casey Mittelstadt, when he was traded to the Boston Bruins on Friday.

