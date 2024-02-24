Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

The Calgary Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSOH. The contest can also be listened to on 630 CHED AM and CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

The Calgary Flames improved to 27-25-5 record after defeating the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are 33-19-2, having lost 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game. They've won two of their last five games.

Calgary Flames projected lineups

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defensemen

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom -Daniel Vladar

Injuries

A.J. Greer (foot)

Jakob Pelletier (upper body)

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Calgary Flames - Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for the Flames. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 36

Wins: 19

Losses: 15

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 91

Goals Per Game: 2.58

Shots Against: 1058

Save Percentage: .967

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 51 seconds

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

Warren Foegele - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Evander Kane

Mattias Janmark - Ryan McLeod - Connor Brown

Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan - Corey Perry

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 40

Wins: 25

Losses: 12

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 103

Goals Per Game: 2.66

Shots Against: 1064

Save Percentage: .961

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 08 seconds