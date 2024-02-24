Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

The Calgary Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSOH. The contest can also be listened to on 630 CHED AM and CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
The Calgary Flames improved to 27-25-5 record after defeating the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.
Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are 33-19-2, having lost 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game. They've won two of their last five games.
Calgary Flames projected lineups
Forwards
- Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
- Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
- Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
- Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr
Defensemen
- Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
- MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
- Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal
Goalies
- Jacob Markstrom -Daniel Vladar
Injuries
- A.J. Greer (foot)
- Jakob Pelletier (upper body)
Calgary Flames starting goalie
Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for the Flames. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 36
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 15
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 91
- Goals Per Game: 2.58
- Shots Against: 1058
- Save Percentage: .967
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 51 seconds
Edmonton Oilers projected lineups
Forwards
- Warren Foegele - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Evander Kane
- Mattias Janmark - Ryan McLeod - Connor Brown
- Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan - Corey Perry
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
- Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard
Injuries
- No reported injuries
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 40
- Wins: 25
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 103
- Goals Per Game: 2.66
- Shots Against: 1064
- Save Percentage: .961
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 08 seconds