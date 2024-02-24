Calgary Flames vs Edmonton Oilers projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 24, 2024 15:51 GMT
The Calgary Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday, with the puck drop scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and BSOH. The contest can also be listened to on 630 CHED AM and CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

The Calgary Flames improved to 27-25-5 record after defeating the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their most recent game. They've won two of their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are 33-19-2, having lost 4-2 to the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game. They've won two of their last five games.

Calgary Flames projected lineups

Forwards

  • Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
  • Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
  • Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
  • Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defensemen

  • Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
  • MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
  • Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goalies

  • Jacob Markstrom -Daniel Vladar

Injuries

  • A.J. Greer (foot)
  • Jakob Pelletier (upper body)

Calgary Flames starting goalie

Calgary Flames - Jacob Markstrom
Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for the Flames. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 36
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 15
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 91
  • Goals Per Game: 2.58
  • Shots Against: 1058
  • Save Percentage: .967
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 51 seconds

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Warren Foegele - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Evander Kane
  • Mattias Janmark - Ryan McLeod - Connor Brown
  • Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan - Corey Perry

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

  • No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Stuart Skinner
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 40
  • Wins: 25
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 103
  • Goals Per Game: 2.66
  • Shots Against: 1064
  • Save Percentage: .961
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 08 seconds

