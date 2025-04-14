New York Rangers defenseman Calvin de Haan addressed his controversial statement regarding his treatment by the team.

The 33-year-old veteran joined the Rangers via a trade from the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline, but his time in New York has been challenging, as he has been a healthy scratch for 18 straight games.

Calvin de Haan's frustration surfaced in a comment made on Sunday, where he expressed discontent about the way he's been treated by the Rangers.

"It's f**ked," he quipped on his treatment by the club."

On X (Twitter), de Haan clarified his remarks, explaining that he intended to discuss his feelings in a more informal scrum setting rather than having a brief comment spread online quickly.

He admitted to being frustrated but emphasized that he did not intend to criticize the organization or seek attention.

"I was hoping that I would have been able to express in a scrum setting versus a quote as I was going onto the ice and having it on the Internet 30 seconds later," de Haan said. "I said what I said because I am frustrated , and any competitor who says that they would be happy in this position would be lying to you."

"I’m not trying to be the villain or gain attention or throw shade on the organization , I would have preferred a scrum setting to chat about how my time with the rangers has gone. As a player you have to respect the lineup decisions whether you like them or not, it’s just been frustrating not being able to compete and do what I love to do. I hope everyone understands," he added.

The Rangers announced to the media that Calvin de Haan would hold off on further comments until the season concludes.

However, according to the New York Post, postponing the talks was his choice, explaining he preferred to gather additional details before speaking further.

How Calvin de Haan has fared this season

Since the trade, de Haan has played only three games for the Rangers, accumulating one point. This season, the 33-year-old veteran defenseman has played 47 games, notching eight points and posting a rating of -4.

Calvin de Haan was drafted No. 12 overall by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL draft and went on to play for multiple clubs, including the Chicago Blackhawks (three seasons), Carolina Hurricanes (two seasons), and one each with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, and currently with the New York Rangers.

The defenseman has racked up 149 points through 24 goals and 125 assists in 679 games, posting a +/- rating of -6.

