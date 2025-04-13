Rangers deadline acquisition gets brutally honest about his 'f**ked' time in New York

The New York Rangers were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday afternoon following a crushing 7-3 loss in Carolina.

Ad

Last season's Presidents' Trophy winners end up among the biggest disappointments in 2024-25. They become just the fourth team in NHL history to miss the playoffs one year removed from finishing first in the league standings.

General manager Chris Drury was very active, making trades throughout the season in an attempt to jolt his team. One player he acquired was depth defenseman Calvin De Haan, who was a part of the return package for Ryan Lindgren from Colorado.

Ad

Trending

Apparently, the 33-year-old did not enjoy his time in the Big Apple. Rangers beat reporter Mollie Walker shared on X (formerly Twitter) an interaction the media had with Calvin De Haan at practice on Saturday.

"Calvin de Haan walked past us as he was about to get on the ice and commented on how it’s all finally over. He said something to the effect of, ‘How about the way I’ve been treated here? It’s fucked.’ We asked if he wanted to talk, he said yes and that he would be “very transparent," Walker wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This certainly doesn't appear to sound good for the New York Rangers and their organization. Calvin De Haan is on a one-year, $800,000 contract signed with the Colorado Avalanche in 2024. It's fair to assume he won't be re-signing in New York as a pending UFA this offseason.

The Rangers could be very busy this offseason

The New York Rangers will be one of the more fascinating teams to follow this summer.

Ad

Chris Drury has shown he's not shy to make moves, and you have to expect almost everything to be on the table after missing the playoffs. That is, if he still remains in charge. As we know, owner James Dolan isn't too shy to make changes himself.

Head coach Peter Laviolette looks unlikely to return, while players like Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and even potentially Alexis Lafreniere could find themselves in trade rumors in the coming months. It's not a matter of if there will be change; it's a matter of what will change in New York.

The Rangers still have two games left in their season and are next in action on Monday night in Florida against the Panthers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama