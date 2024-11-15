Cam Talbot's wife Kelly pens four-word reaction to Red Wings goalie's 250 career-wins milestone

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Cam Talbot celebrated his 250th career win in a 3-2 overtime victory on Wednesday. Talbot made 31 saves, pushing the Red Wings past the Penguins and securing his place as the 65th goalie in league history to reach this achievement.

Talbot’s wife Kelly was quick to react to her husband’s major achievement and expressed her appreciation in an Instagram story. She reposted the Red Wings’ social media post celebrating his career milestone and added in the caption:

“So proud of you,” with a red heart and wing emoji.

Talbot, who signed with Detroit on July 1 for a two-year, $2.5 million per season contract, has made a strong start to his season with the Red Wings. In his first nine games, he’s posted a 5-2-1 record with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout.

Of Talbot’s 250 wins, 104 came during his time with the Edmonton Oilers, where he currently ranks fourth in wins, third in shutouts and fourth in games played for the franchise. Cam Talbot now joins Marc-Andre Fleury, Sergei Bobrovsky, Jonathan Quick, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Frederik Andersen, Semyon Varlamov and Connor Hellebuyck as the only active goaltenders with 250+ wins in the league.

Cam Talbot wished Kelly on their anniversary with free agency-inspired message

Earlier this summer, NHL goaltender Cam Talbot celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary with his wife Kelly, right around one of the busiest times of the hockey calendar, free agency. Just one day after he signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, the couple wished each other on 13 years of marriage.

On July 2, Talbot shared a post on Instagram honoring their anniversary, jokingly referring to it as “Free Agent Frenzy,” a reminder of the annual rush that’s long been part of their journey. He wrote:

“Happy Anniversary Babe!! Or as you remember it by…Free agent Frenzy! Although we are always part of the frenzy (sorry), there is no one else I’d want to go through this journey with! You’re always the life of the party then enjoy a great couch nap for the entire next day. But I wouldn’t have it any other way. Can’t wait to see what else our journey has in store.”

Kelly also posted a carousel of special photos from their years together. She captioned it with her own ‘free agency’ reference, writing:

“lucky 1️⃣3️⃣ happy anniversary babe 🤍 note to self don’t make your wedding date on free agency(rookie mistake)🤣🤪”

Cam and Kelly Talbot are parents to 7-year-old twins, Sloane Colleen and Landon Thomas, born on Oct. 19, 2016. The couple originally met through Kelly’s brother, Tommy, who was Talbot’s teammate at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and eventually tied the knot on July 2, 2011.

