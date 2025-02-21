Hockey fans reacted to jubilant scenes from the Team Canada locker room, where the players celebrated their 4 Nations Face-Off championship. Canada sports channel Sportsnet posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing the players enjoying themselves after the game.

The players were exuberantly singing along to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” while enjoying some celebratory champagne and beers.

The roving camera captured joyful moments around the central table where the trophy was placed. Veteran Canada player Brad Marchand and team captain Sidney Crosby were seen singing and pumping their fists in celebration. Tournament MVP Nathan MacKinnon and player of the final match Connor McDavid also joined the celebrations.

“WHAT A VIBE IN THE CANADA DRESSING ROOM 🎶🇨🇦 #4Nations” Sportsnet wrote in the post caption.

Hockey fans shared their impressions and reactions on social media as well.

“The camera loves Marchy,” one fan posted.

“Wow, way to make us proud, Boys 🇨🇦🔥” another said.

"lol the poly covering up all the walls 😅 amazing scene right there. 🇨🇦🥰," yet another fan said.

"Lmao they gotta play in 2 days, can't afford to get hammered," another pointed out.

"I’m loving this 🇨🇦," a fan reacted.

“Jordan Binnington deserves your apologies Canada,” another said.

Brad Marchand also came in for his fair share of attention from Twitter users.

"Would love Marchand on my team." Another user posted.

"Marchy finding the camera for the perfect moment. Of course," a user said.

Team Canada coach Jon Cooper hails players’ achievement

Speaking to the media after the game, Team Canada coach Jon Cooper said the country should be proud of what the team has achieved.

"I just hope Canada is proud, because every player in that room is proud to be a Canadian," Canada coach Jon Cooper said via Sportsnet. "Did we need a win? Not only our team, but Canada needed a win. The players bear that on their shoulders and they took it seriously. This one was different. This wasn't a win for themselves. This was a win for 40-plus million people, and the guys knew it, and they delivered."

The championship game was played amid rising political tension between Canada and the USA. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly talked about making Canada the country’s 51st state, a proposal which has not been well-received by Canadians.

Sports fans in the country had taken to booing whenever the US anthem was sung at recent games. Last week, fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal booed Team USA captain Auston Matthews during the tournament's opening ceremony.

The Canadian anthem was “lightly booed” ahead of the final game in Boston on Thursday.

