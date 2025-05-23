  • home icon
  "Can't win a Stanley Cup or a worlds": Team Canada roasted by fans after Denmark eliminates top contenders from 2025 IIHF Worlds

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified May 23, 2025 02:01 GMT
Team Canada suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Denmark by a score of 2-1 at the 2025 IIHF Worlds.

The Danish squad got two late goals to eliminate Canada from medal contention, unleashing a flurry of fan reactions on social media.

Here’s a look at what fans had to say as they roasted Team Canada for their loss:

“Can’t win a Stanley Cup or a worlds 😂” a fan opined.
“How did Canada only manage to score one goal against Denmark lol,” a fan weighed in.
“51st state can’t even win at their own sport,” another fan chimed in.
Meanwhile, other fans were genuinely excited about the Danish side pulling off a huge victory. Let’s look at the encouraging messages these fans posted on X:

“Well done Denmark! 👏🏼” a fan posted on X
“Let’s gooooo Denmark,” this fan commented.
“LETS GOOOOOOO,” another fan wrote on social media.

With their win, Denmark advances to face Switzerland in the semi-final. The winner will meet the victor of the other semi-final between the United States and Sweden for a chance at the gold medal in this year’s tourney.

Denmark upsets Team Canada with two late goals

Team Canada surprisingly managed just one goal the entire game against a gritty Team Denmark squad.

The game was scoreless heading into the third period. Then, Travis Sanheim got Team Canada on the board to open the scoring. Sidney Crosby and Travis Konecny assisted on the marker. That tally gave Canada a precarious one-goal lead heading into the latter portion of the final frame.

Denmark, the tournament co-host, pulled the goalie with a little over three minutes to go. The move paid off as Winnipeg Jets’ forward Nikolaj Ehlers tied the game at the 17:43 mark of the third period.

The arena erupted in jubilation as the home team had pulled even.

The game seemed destined for overtime, but then, Nick Olesen scored at the 19:11 mark of the third to give the Danes a 2-1 lead.

Despite a late push from Canada with less than a minute to go, the Danes held on for just their second win over Canada in an official international tournament. A dejected Team Canada side skated off the ice as Team Denmark treated their home fans with a much-deserved win.

Denmark will move on to the tournament semis as the Canadian side will return home much earlier than anticipated.

The tournament final will be played on May 25.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

