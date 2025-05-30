"[Canada] should become the 51st state": Ex-NHLer Sean Avery 'ashamed to be Canadian' after Maple Leafs' dismal 2nd round playoffs exit 

Former NHL player Sean Avery shared his thoughts on the Toronto Maple Leafs after their disappointing second-round playoff exit this year.

Speaking on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast during the Edmonton Oilers versus Dallas Stars Game 5 live stream, Avery did not mince words when addressing the Maple Leafs' organizational woes:

"Tell these fu**ing cu**old losers that their organization has won as many two playoff series in like 20 years. It's just a joke. I'm ashamed to be Canadian.

"First of all, it should become the 51st state, but I'm even more ashamed to have worn that fu**ing jersey to bed, just like John Tavares, many moons ago," he added.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Florida Panthers in seven games, marking the latest in a long line of postseason disappointments for the storied franchise. Toronto has not reached the conference final in 23 years, a statistic that irked Avery and other passionate Canadian hockey fans.

Despite finishing topping the Atlantic Division in the regular season, Toronto could not get past the Panthers, who were the third in the division.

Fans react to Sean Avery’s comments on Maple Leafs and Canada

Avery’s remarks blasting the Leafs and saying he was ashamed to be Canadian seemingly went too far for many hockey fans, who rushed to social media to voice their displeasure:

"Don't worry Avery, Canada is embarrassed that you are Canadian as well!" one fan wrote.

Another fan said:

"Sean your so f**king tough…. Fold to merica like a lil bi**h…. Why ever would u wana be from merica… #ocanada #urfu**ed you are dumb as fu**"

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Can't believe you guys pal around with that a**hole," one fan wrote.

"Leafs were never part of the legit convo guys but I get it, huge fan base so suck their loser asses for views," another fan said.

"Avery's "modeling" career really took off, didn't it? I'm waiting for his book to be released entitled "How to Fu** Up Your NHL Career in 3 Easy Steps," one fan commented.

"Bennett doesn't elbow Stolarz in the head, and we get Leafs V Oilers in the Cup ... never forget," another fan wrote.

Avery's controversial comments and criticism of the Maple Leafs’ ongoing struggles — along with his jab that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state — seemed to strike a nerve with many fans.

